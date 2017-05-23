Thunder Snow, Churchill Face Off in Irish 2,000 Guineas

Trainer Saeed bin Suroor is set to saddle Thunder Snow in the May 27 Tattersalls Irish Two Thousand Guineas (G1) at the Curragh, his first runner in Ireland's opening Classic since he won the race with Dubawi in 2005.

The outing will be the first for Thunder Snow since the son of Helmet's aborted run in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) at Churchill Downs May 6. In a bizarre incident, the Godolphin homebred broke from post No. 2 but then bucked several times under jockey Christophe Soumillon before being escorted off the track and into the paddock by an outrider. Upon examination back at the barn, Thunder Snow was found to be in good order physically, with no outward explanation for his antics.

Thunder Snow earned his trip to the first leg of the Triple Crown with victories in the UAE Two Thousand Guineas (G3) Sponsored by District One Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and UAE Derby Sponsored by The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2). He is one of nine entries in the Irish Two Thousand Guineas, which is headed by English Two Thousand Guineas (G1) winner Churchill.

With Churchill, trainer Aidan O'Brien is attempting to repeat the Ireland/England Guineas double he completed with Gleneagles in 2015. Churchill, a son of Galileo, is raced by longtime partners Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, and Susan Magnier. O'Brien also has entered in the Irish Guineas Lancaster Bomber, Orderofthegarter, Pipes Of Peace, Spirit Of Valor, and War Decree.



Mick Halford and Ger Lyons will both go in search of a first Irish Classic winner with Mick Halford's unbeaten Irishcorrespondent aiming to maintain his winning sequence after winning at the Curragh earlier this month, while Lyons has left in two-time winner Glastonbury Song.

Newmarket One Thousand Guineas (G1) heroine Winter and her stable companion Rhododendron are among a possible field of 13 for the May 28 Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1), in which O'Brien is responsible for eight of the potential runners.

Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Intricately is on course to line up for Joseph O'Brien, while Halford is again represented by impressive Naas winner Rehana. Dermot Weld will go in search of a first Irish One Thousand Guineas victory since 2010 if two-time winner Making Light makes her seasonal debut at the Curragh on Sunday.

Derrinstown One Thousand Guineas Trial (G3) winner Bean Feasa, a daughter of Irish Two Thousand Guineas winner Dubawi, is set to take her place in the line up for trainer Jim Bolger and Kevin Prendergast's Curragh maiden winner Aneen adds to an intriguing looking field for Sunday's feature race.

The high-class Tattersalls Gold Cup (G1) also takes place May 28 with O'Brien set to aim top-class mare Minding for an eighth group 1 success. A field of 12 have stood their ground for the prestigious group 1 contest including Ken Condon's stable star Success Days, Jim Bolger's Moonlight Magic, and Roger Charlton's Decorated Knight is also an intended runner. O'Brien has also left in Longines Breeders' Cup Turf (G1T) winner Highland Reel.

Last year's winner Mobsta is set to return for Saturday's Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes (G2) where he could feature in a fascinating clash with top class filly Acapulco, who made a winning start in the Sole Power Sprint Stakes at the Curragh May 14.

Godolphin are likely to be well represented in the listed Cold Move Irish EBF Marble Hill Stakes, won last year by Caravaggio, as trainer Charlie Appleby has entered Aqabah, Gold Town, and Sound And Silence alongside Ken Condon's Romanised, O'Brien's Declarationofpeace, and Jessica Harrington's Brother Bear notable Irish entries, while on Sunday, recent Gowran Park winner Red Label heads the field for the Airlie Stud Gallinule Stakes (G3).