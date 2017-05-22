Smart Strike Filly Leads the Way at Midlantic Sale

Led by a Smart Strike filly sold for $525,000, the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training got off to a solid start May 22 with across-the-board gains in a market that continued trends seen earlier in the juvenile auction season.

Held at the Maryland State fairgrounds in Timonium, Md., near Baltimore, the Fasig-Tipton sale drew a large and diverse crowd of agents, trainers, and end-users.

Fasig-Tipton reported 162 horses changed hands Monday for gross receipts of $11,537,500, a gain of 7.6% over the 2016 first-day figure of $10,715,700. Average price rose 4.3% from $68,253 a year ago to $71,219. The median increased 17.6% from $34,000 to $40,000.

With 286 cataloged for the day, 70 were withdrawn. From the 216 through the ring, 54 were bought back for an RNA rate of 25%.

"We try to match last year or do better, so exceeding last year was great," Paget Bennett, Midlantic sale director, said. "It was good. Everybody was so exciting about what they were bringing (to the sale) and the quality of the horses... They know what sells here and if you bring a good horse, it will sale."

With consignors indicating the May 23 final session has a better overall group, Bennett said "we're cautiously optimistic."

The session-topper, Hip 79, who breezed an eighth of a mile in the co-fastest pre-sale work time of :10, was bought by Chris Brothers' Xavier International Bloodstock from Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds. Bred in Kentucky by Craig Singer, the filly is out of the stakes-winning Cozzene mare Salty Response and was purchased for $275,000 from the Lane's End offerings at last year's Fasig-Tipton August selected yearling sale at Saratoga.

"I thought she had one of the best breezes I've ever seen over this track," Brothers said. "And it's hard to knock a Smart Strike filly. She has some residual (value) down the road."

Brothers, who bought the filly on behalf of a partnership group that is still forming, said his final bid was near the top of where he was prepared to go. "I didn't think I would be able to get her. I was pretty tapped out."

The buyer said the filly progressed from the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream 2-year-olds in training sale in March from which she was withdrawn after working an eighth-mile in :10 2/5.

"She's grown up some and she's leveled out," Brothers said. "She was a little hip-high at the sale down there. She's really kept coming into herself."

Randy Hartley, who said the chestnut filly was one of the fastest juveniles he and partner Dean De Renzo have consigned in a long time, was pleased with the outcome, although he would have preferred a higher price.

"You always want more when you have one that works like that and with that pedigree, but we're pleased," the horseman said. "I guess that's just what the market is calling for today."

Although his Smart Strike filly fit the criteria of buyers at the top of the market, Hartley said the first session epitomized the polarization seen earlier in the year.

"It's like we're just peddling horses," the consignor said. "It feels like a different market here this year. Everybody is on the same horses, so you just hope you have a few of those to make up for the others. We've lost money on almost everything we've sold today except for the big filly. But you just can't keep them. I hope people get good deals and come back next year and buy more off of us."

Two fillies sired by Into Mischief shared the day's second-highest price of $425,000.

Marrette Farrell, acting on behalf of Speedway Stables, went to that level for Hip 123, an Into Mischief filly from McKathan Bros., agent. Out of the stakes-placed American Chance mare So Long Sonoma, the filly was bred in Kentucky by J. D. Stuart, P. C. Bance, and Burning Daylight Farm.

"I loved her demeanor in the back walking ring," Farrell said. "She showed so much class. She is a very powerful filly and I think she will come around relatively early."

Consigned by Taylor Made Sales Agency to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, the filly was bought by Patrice Miller/EQB, agent for Zayat Stables, for $180,000. The filly previously went through the ring at Keeneland's November sale, where she was acquired by Siena Farms from Bluegrass Thoroughbred Services for $80,000.

Agent Donato Lanni, acting on behalf of an unnamed client, bought Hip 34, the other Into Mischief filly, from Wes Carter, agent for Carolyn Vogel. The filly, whose third dam is grade 3 winner Katilac Ofthestars, will be trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Lanni said.

The big-ticket Into Mischief sales were not surprising, according to Ned Toffey, general manager of Spendthrift Farm near Lexington, where the stallion stands for $75,000.

"One of the fillies had two blank first dams but she was just so athletic," Toffey said of the filly sold by Carter. "She is a beautiful filly and had a great breeze. That shows you the kind of respect he is commanding. That seems to be what he does over and over.

"He's still doing it on the strength of mares that are theoretically not as good as the mares he's been bred to since. There are bigger and better things to come."

Owner Jeff Treadway, with agent Charlie Boden signing the ticket, stepped up to take home Hip 195, a Blame colt from Crupi's New Castle Farm, for $375,000. Produced from the Empire Maker mare Unbridled Empire, the colt's catalog page received a recent boost when his half brother Arklow (by Arch), won the American Turf Stakes Presented by Ram Trucks (G2T) May 6.

Bred in Kentucky by John R. and Frank Penn, the colt was purchased by J. J. Crupi for $100,000 at last year's Keeneland September yearling sale. He breezed an eighth-mile in :10 1/5 prior to the Midlantic sale.

"We just loved his breeze and the way he acted at the barn. He's a really nice colt," Boden said, adding that Arklow's stakes success helped in their selection. "(Arklow) looks like a special horse."

"He was the at the top of my list from the get-go," Treadway said. "With that update in the pedigree, the dam looks like she's going to be a producer."

The Midlantic sale concludes May 23 with a session that begins at 11 a.m. EDT.