Desormeaux Switches Agents to Arroyo

Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux has parted ways with agent J.R. Pegram and teamed up with agent Nelson Arroyo it was announced May 22.

Desormeaux who's been represented by Pegram since March 2016, was previously represented by the agent in 2012 and 2013 while riding in New York.

"I've worked with Pegram a few times over the years, and he's done a good job for me," Desormeaux said in a statement. "We have different views on managing my future and as a result I thought it best to part ways. Nelson has done a great job as an agent, and I am looking forward to him carrying my book."

Desormeaux, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2004, is ranked sixth on the all-time jockey standings by earnings with $272,913,629. He has 5,856 wins from more than 30,700 career starts year to date. The Hall of Famer has won seven Triple Crown races including three Kentucky Derbys (G1), three Preakness Stakes (G1), and the Belmont Stakes (G1) in 2009.

After a second-place finish in last year's Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) aboard the Keith Desormeaux-trained Exaggerator , the pair captured the Preakness, finishing 3 1/2 lengths ahead of Kentucky Derby winner Nyquist. He then piloted the colt to victory in the Betfair.com Haskell Invitational Stakes (G1) last July.

"Before I became a jockey my father encouraged me to watch and learn from (Angel) Cordero, (Laffit) Pincay, (John) Velazquez, and Desormeaux," said Arroyo. "I never imagined I'd be representing a Hall of Fame jockey and to be representing Kent, along with my brother Norberto in Southern California is a dream come true."

Desormeaux is currently riding at Santa Anita Park where he is fifth in the jockey standings. He rode three winners on the May 21 card, including Moonless Sky in the Fran's Valentine Stakes.