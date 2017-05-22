Preakness Ratings Down, but Best of May 20 Sports

Photo: © 2017 Anne M. Eberhardt
A fan enjoys Preakness Stakes day at Pimlico Race Course.

The television ratings for the 2017 Preakness Stakes (G1) telecast on NBC declined from last year, earning a 4.9 rating and 11 share, compared with the 2016 telecast that earned a 5.8/14.

Still, the Preakness telecast of Cloud Computing scoring an upset win in the May 20 race at Pimlico Race Course earned the top rating for any sports broadcast on Saturday. The race coverage from 6:45-7 p.m. saw the ratings peak at 6.2/14.  

Top markets for NBC's 2017 Preakness telecast were: Baltimore 14.6/35; Louisville 13.2/26; Ft. Myers 12.0/21; West Palm Beach 9.0/18; Orlando 7.7/16, followed by Philadelphia 7.6/16; Knoxville 7.5/13; Dayton 7.5/15; Cincinnati 7.2/15; and Nashville 6.5/12.

