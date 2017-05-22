Into Mischief Filly Scores for Carter, Vogel

When an Into Mischief filly with no stakes horses under her first two dams left the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale ring on a final bid of $425,000, it represented a major score for consignor Wes Carter and his client, Carolyn Vogel.

The filly, bought by agent Donato Lanni, impressed observers with her pre-sale workout of a quarter-mile in :21 2/5, co-fastest during the three-day under tack show. Produced from Pooh Corner, a winning Tapit mare, the filly bred in Kentucky by Vogel consigned as Hip 34 is one of seven 2-year-olds Carter cataloged at Fasig-Tipton on behalf of Vogel.

Vogel, a prominent owner and breeder, operates New Hampshire-based Crossed Sabres Farm. Among the horses campaigned by Crossed Sabres are grade 1 winner Lochte and grade 2 winners Valid and Pick of the Litter.

In addition to winning the Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (G1T), Lochte took the Tampa Bay Stakes and Tropical Turf Handicap, both grade 3. Valid's seven stakes wins included the grade 2 Monmouth Cup Stakes and three Grade 3 events.

"She was thrilled," Carter said of Vogel's response to the filly's price. In addition to maintaining her equines at Crossed Sabres, Vogel also keeps horses in Kentucky with trainer Dale Romans.

Carter, who has been associated with Vogel for nearly a dozen years, said that despite having "blank" first two dams, the gray filly showed her athleticism during her workout and subsequent gallop out.

"This filly hasn't made any missteps since I got her; she just loves to run," said Carter, who prefers to work his juveniles at the longer quarter-mile than the furlong distance preferred by most consignors.

The Midlantic sale has been the only juvenile auction in which Carter has operated at the last six or seven years because believes the other 2-year-olds in training sales occur too early.

"I like to give them a little more time," Carter said. "I think having them ready to go that fast before May is detrimental to them down the road. Asking them go :21 and change in February or March is just against all my principles. In May they ought to be able to go a quarter of a mile. If a horse isn't capable of going quarter-mile at this time of the year he has a problem.

"All of my horses are fit; they are fit enough to go a half a mile."