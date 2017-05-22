Grade 1 Winner, Sire Devil His Due Dies at 28

Devil His Due in 1994, the year he won the Suburban Handicap for the second time

Multiple grade 1 winner and sire Devil His Due was euthanized the morning of May 22 due to infirmities of old age, according to Margaux Farm general manager Michael Hardy. He was 28.

On the track, Devil His Due carried the colors of Lion Crest Stable to the winner's circle in 11 of his 41 starts, earning $3,920,405. Some of his most notable victories for late Hall of Fame trainer H. Allen Jerkens included the Wood Memorial Invitational Stakes (G1), Gulfstream Park Handicap (G1), Pimlico Special Handicap (G1), and the Suburban Handicap (G1) twice. Considered one of the top handicap horses of his generation, he was also known for his prolonged battle and dead-heat win with Lure in the 1992 Gotham Stakes (G2).

Bred in Kentucky by Peter E. Blum, out of the Raise a Cup mare Plenty O'Toole, the brilliant son of Devil's Bag entered stud in 1996.

From 1,048 foals in 18 crops, Devil His Due produced 673 winners who have amassed earnings of more than $53 million. He is represented by 40 black-type winners, including 2005 Emirates Airline Dubai World Cup (G1) victor Roses In May. His influence has also been felt as a broodmare sire, producing the dams of 20 stakes winners.

He was pensioned from stallion duty following the conclusion of the 2013 breeding season at the age of 24.

"Devil His Due was a truly great horse," Hardy said. "He was the type of racehorse that anyone would want to own or breed. His soundness and resilience on the track was matched only by the tenacity that he instilled in his offspring. He will be missed by all here at the farm."