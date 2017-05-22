Speedy Smart Strike Filly Brings $525,000

A Smart Strike filly, who was one of the fastest workers during the under tack show, was bought by Chris Brothers' Xavier International Bloodstock for $525,000 to become the new highest-priced offering during the first session of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training.

Named Smart Response, the filly who breezed an eighth of a mile in :10 was consigned by Hartley/De Renzo Thorougbreds as Hip 79. Bred in Kentucky by Craig Singer, the filly is out of the stakes-winning Cozzene mare Salty Response, a half sister to grade 3 winner Salty Strike. Smart Response was also a pricey yearling when she was purchased for $275,000 from the Lane's End offerings at last year's Fasig-Tipton August selected yearling sale at Saratoga.

"She's the fastest horse I think we've had in a long time," Randy Hartley said. "She looks like a sprinter, but she's stretchy and muscled and her pedigree says she can go long. She cost a lot of money as a yearling but with fillies like that, I don't mind paying."