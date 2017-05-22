Into Mischief Filly Tops Early at Midlantic Sale

Bidding on behalf of an undisclosed client, Donato Lanni went to $425,000 to acquire an Into Mischief filly to top the early portion of the Fasig-Tipton Midlantic 2-year-olds in training sale May 22.

Consigned as Hip 34 by Wes Carter, agent for Carolyn Vogel, the filly is from the family of grade 3 winner Katilac Ofthestars and multiple stakes winner Astro Beauty.

Lanni said the filly, who had breezed the co-fastest quarter mile in :21 2/5 during the pre-sale workouts, will be trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.