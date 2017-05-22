Hips to Watch: Day 2 Fasig-Tipton Midlantic Sale

He's by prominent sire Curlin . He breezed an eighth-mile in co-fastest :10 in pre-sale works. And at $475,000 he is the most expensive pinhooked prospect in the sale.

It's little wonder that the chestnut colt, consigned as Hip 388 by Hartley/De Renzo Thoroughbreds, heads the list of horses to watch during the May 23 second session of the two-day Fasig-Tipton Midlantic sale of 2-year-olds in training.

Bought by his consignor for $475,000 from St George Sales at last year's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky July yearling sale, the colt bred in Florida by Miller Racing is out of the winning Stormin Fever mare Franscat, who also produced two stakes winners and is from the family of grade 1 winner and sire Ogygian.

"He's amazing," Randy Hartley said, adding that the yearling price was more than he and partner Dean De Renzo planned to spend. "We stretched on him because when we all saw him, we all loved him. He's a beautiful horse, but he's tough and he's very smart."

Hip 352, from de Meric Sales, is a filly out of the only grade 1-winning mare represented in the catalog. The filly bred in New York by SF Bloodstock from the first crop of Take Charge Indy was produced from the Milwaukee Brew mare Dr. Zic, winner of the Vinery Madison Stakes (G1) at Keeneland.

"We think a lot of this filly," said Tristan de Meric. "She is out of a hard-knocking mare and we're very happy to have her. The filly has been very straightforward."

A 2-year-old that has been popular during the pre-sale inspections is Hip 393, a Tapizar colt produced from multiple stakes winner and grade 1-placed Free Flying Soul, a daughter of Quiet American. Bred in Kentucky by Liberty Road Stables, the colt named Soaring Bird was bought by Winchell Thoroughbreds for $220,000 from Gainesway at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale and is consigned by Randy Miles, agent.

"He's extremely athletic and professional," Miles said. "He should sell well. He's been shown a bunch all three days and has been well-received."

Hip 455 is a Bodemeister filly with a stakes-laden female family from the consignment of Paul Sharp, agent. The filly, foaled Feb. 3, 2015, is a daughter of Canadian stakes winner Irish Cherry, the dam of grade 1 winners Spun Sugar and Daaher . The filly was bred in Kentucky by Southern Equine Stables.

From Cary Frommer comes a chestnut son of Ghostzapper whose second dam is multiple stakes winner More Than Pretty, a More Than Ready mare whose produce includes grade 2 winner Kauai Katie and grade 3 winner Winding Way. Bred in Kentucky by Grace Thoroughbred Holdings, the colt (Hip 516) was bought by Frommer for $200,000 from Summerfield at last year's Fasig-Tipton Kentucky October yearling sale.