Grizzel Edges Enstone in Selene Stakes

In her fourth start in North America, Merriebelle Stable and Anna Doyle's Grizzel earned her first graded stakes victory when she edged favorite Enstone in the final furlong of the $125,000 Selene Stakes (G3). Watch Video

Going 1 1/16 miles on Woodbine's Tapeta May 21, Enstone broke well and took control of the pace early as Addictive pressured from a half-length back in second and Grizzel stalked from the inside in third. Enstone set fractions of :23.83, :47.98, and 1:12.02 through six furlongs.

Around the turn, Grizzel ran out of room on her inside path and was forced to make a move two wide around Enstone. Jockey David Moran asked Grizzel in the stretch and the filly responded, opening up by 1 1/2 lengths on her competition at the wire. The Michael Doyle-trained daughter of Kodiac completed the 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.29.

Enstone held on to get a neck over Sister Nation for second. Silhouette was another three-quarters of a length back in fourth. Superduper, Financial Recovery, Cindervella, Gale Force, Ghostly Presence, and Addictive completed the order of finish.

Off as the 3-1 second choice, Grizzel returned $8.40, $3.70, and $2.90 across the board.

Grizzel began her career in England and raced nine times in Europe before relocating to the U.S. The Selene was her second North American victory. She finished fourth in both the Melody of Colors and the Sanibel Island stakes earlier this year on the Gulfstream Park turf before winning an April 28 allowance race at Woodbine by 1 3/4 lengths on the synthetic. After Sunday's win, she now has earnings of $136,000.

Bred in Ireland by Martin Butler, Grizzel is out of the French-bred Mark of Esteem mare Milana. She was sold at auction three times and during her last trip through the ring she sold for $112,132 at the 2016 Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale, where she was purchased by Peter and Russ Doyle Bloodstock.