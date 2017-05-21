Agent Ryan Not Surprised by Cloud Computing's Win

The sale grounds at Fasig-Tipton Midlantic were abuzz the morning of May 21 about the previous day's racing at Pimlico Race Course highlighted by the Preakness Stakes (G1) victory of Seth Klarman and William Lawrence's Cloud Computing.

The consensus was that while it is disappointing there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year, the entire day of racing and Cloud Computing's exciting late run to pass champion Classic Empire showcased the best of the horse industry.

Mike Ryan, the agent who bought the son of Maclean's Music for $200,000 out of the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale, and who is part of the Lawrence and Klarman's advising team, said he was not surprised that Cloud Computing was able to capture the Preakness after not racing in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

The Pimlico race was only the fourth in the career of the colt who finished second in the Gotham Stakes (G3) and third in the Wood Memorial Stakes presented by NYRA Bets (G2) after breaking his maiden for trainer Chad Brown.

"He's a horse we've liked for a long time," said Ryan, who watched the Preakness from his hotel room as he interspersed watching pre-sale workout videos with the Pimlico races. "He had a few issues as a 2-year-old and they gave him time to get over that. We knew he had a lot of courage and the hope was that the pace would set up, up front, and it did. It was a great ride by Javier (Castellano) because he had 2 1/2 lengths, and maybe more in mid-stretch, to make up on Classic Empire up from the top of the lane to the wire.

"I was incredibly impressed with Classic Empire. That was a monstrous performance. He is the real deal."

Ryan said the decision to not run Cloud Computing in the Derby, won by Preakness eighth-place finisher Always Dreaming, was also a factor in Saturday's victory.

"The six weeks (break between the Wood and Preakness) was huge," the agent said.

Ryan said he works closely with Brown in the selection of Klarman and Lawrence's horses, which are sent to three different facilities to be prepped.

"I know what he likes and he knows what I like and we work very well together," Ryan said. "I spend a lot of time with Chad and at the farms in Lexington. It's wonderful to be a part of their team."

Cloud Computing was prepped for racing at Stonestreet Farm under the direction of Ian Brennan, who along with Nick de Meric and J.J. Crupi, handle the preparation of the Preakness owners' horses in Florida.

"Stonestreet is an unbelievable facility," Ryan said. "You could run barefoot around that place. It is spectacular and we feel very fortunate to have horses there."

Ryan said it is gratifying that Klarman and Lawrence could have a horse win a Triple Crown race.

"I'm very happy for Seth Klarman because he is a tremendous guy and a tremendous participant in the horse business," Ryan said. "He has invested a lot of money, has a lot of horses in training, and he loves the game. He is a rare guy."

Nick de Meric echoed those sentiments.

"If there is anybody in the horse business who deserves success on a day like yesterday other than Bill Lawrence and especially Seth Klarman, I don't know who it would be," said de Meric, who has handled Klarman's horses for more than 20 years. "It is richly deserved and my heartfelt congratulations go to them. They have paid their due.

"I've handled plenty of stakes horses for them over the years and we break and train many of their yearlings and 2-year-olds and send them on to trainers, primarily Chad Brown at the moment. Everything we and anybody has done for them is a product of a team effort, right down to the riders and grooms who work for Chad and other trainers. It's a product of a lot of work by a lot of good people, but most of all it's a product of the faith by Bill and Seth."

Among the prominent Klarman and Lawrence horses prepped by de Meric have been grade 1 winners Annals of Time, Practical Joke, Currency Swap , and Subordination, among others.

De Meric said there are high expectations for the Klaravich and Lawrence horses this year, including juveniles being prepped to begin their careers.

"We have some exciting young horses coming up through the ranks and some 3-year-olds getting ready to come back to the track," de Meric said. "I just hope this is part of a sensational year for these guys."