Preakness Sets Handle, Attendance Records

The 142nd Preakness Stakes (G1) broke all handle and attendance records at Pimlico Race Course, the Maryland Jockey Club reported May 20.

According to the MJC, attendance for the Preakness, which was won by Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence's Cloud Computing, was 140,327, which eclipsed last year's record of 135,256.

Total handle on Pimlico's 14-race program was $97,168,658, an increase of 3% over the previous record of $94,127,434 set in 2016, when Exaggerator defeated Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Nyquist . The 2017 handle was a 14% increase over 2015's wagering.

The MJC also announced that in-state handle was up 7.1% from last year and 10.4% from 2015.

"From morning into evening, we witnessed an incredible day of world-class racing and eclectic entertainment," said Sal Sinatra, president of the MJC. "The sport of Thoroughbred racing is being rejuvenated and reimagined by the Stronach family (of track owner The Stronach Group). Their commitment to this sport is remarkable and unparalleled. Their vision is being embraced by horsemen and fans around the country.

"We want to thank the fans who came to Pimlico Saturday, as well as the horsemen who supported our program this weekend. And, of course, the incredible equine athletes for their spirit and beauty."