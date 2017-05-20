Ribchester Bests Galileo Gold in Lockinge

Ribchester opens up to win the Lockinge by 3 3/4 lengths May 20 at Newbury

After wintering in Dubai, where he ran third in the Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1), Godolphin's 4-year-old mile specialist Ribchester returned to the home base of trainer Richard Fahey, who unleashed the son of Iffraaj for his European campaign in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes (G1) at Newbury May 20.

With jockey William Buick in charge, Ribchester encountered his familiar nemesis, Al Shaqab Racing's Galileo Gold (Paco Boy) and Frankie Dettori. The rivals' paths crossed four times as 3-year-olds, each finishing ahead of the other on two occasions. Galileo Gold won the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas (G1) and Ribchester took the Prix du Haras de Fresnay-Le-Buffard-Jacques Le Marois (G1).

The Lockinge, at one mile on the Newbury straight, was the first seasonal duel and Ribchester drew first blood. He took the lead from the start, with a keen Galileo Gold tracking in second.

Locked in step with half-mile to go, the two raced on even terms until Ribchester picked up the pace and opened a sizable lead as Galileo Gold faded. Ribchester held off Lightning Spear to win by 3 3/4 lengths. Breton Rock came in third and Galileo Gold tired to finish fifth.

Audrey Thompson and M. O'Brien bred Ribchester in Ireland from the Marju mare Mujarah.

Godolphin acquired Ribchester privately after his second start from David Armstrong. The colt has four wins and six placings in 11 starts.