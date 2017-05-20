World Approval Reigns in Dixie Stakes

If the 116th edition of the Longines Dixie Stakes (G2T) is any indication, the current vintage of Live Oak Plantation's homebred World Approval may be as good as ever.

The 5-year-old son of Northern Afleet added to his family's history of success over the long haul when he capitalized off a perfect stalking trip under jockey Julien Leparoux en route to a handy 2 1/4-length win over Projected in the 1 1/16-mile test at Pimlico Race Course May 20. Watch Video

Though the ivory-colored gelding is picky about the type of ground he prefers—something that prompted his connections to scratch him out of the May 5 Woodford Reserve Turf Classic (G1T) at Churchill Downs May 6 when rain soaked the course— he is uncomplicated in terms of the race setup it takes to deliver his best run.

In a virtual replay of his victory during his seasonal debut in the April 2 EG Vodka Turf Classic Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs, World Approval used his high cruising speed to race in second off easy fractions. He rated just outside of Security Risk as that one led the 10-horse field through an opening quarter-mile in :24.12.

When the half-mile went in :49.43, Leparoux knew he would have more than enough to call upon, as the jockey began asking his mount to find a closing gear around the far turn. Once World Approval's gray frame struck the front, the race was for minor honors, as he avenged the eighth-place finish of his half brother, Za Approval, in the last year's edition of the $250,000 Dixie.

"He's a nice horse and we got the perfect trip today—the ideal trip anyway," Leparoux said. "The track was good for him and there was not too much speed in the race, so the plan was to be right up there and relax. At the three-eighths he started grabbing the bit."

Sent off at 5-2 odds, World Approval notched his fourth graded stakes win. His most notable triumph came when he took the United Nations Stakes (G1T) at Monmouth Park in July. Slightly off form after that run, World Approval dropped three straight to end his 2016 campaign. Since his season-opening win at Tampa, he has trained like his best self, including a bullet five-furlong move in 1:01 at Churchill May 12.

Projected was 2 1/4 lengths in front of third-place finisher Blacktype, as Catapult and Talk Show Man rounded out the top five. The final time for the distance was 1:43.15 over a course rated good. World Approval paid $7, $4.40, and $2.80 across the board.

Trained by Mark Casse, World Approval improved his record to eight wins from 20 outings with $1,103,763 in earnings. He is out of the top-producing With Approval mare, Win Approval, who also produced champion Miesque's Approval.

Earlier on the card, Winter Quarter Farm's Cambodia pulled herself over the stakes hump in eye-catching fashion, winning the $150,000 Stella Artois Gallorette Stakes (G3T).

The 5-year-old daughter of War Front rated just off a tepid pace and took over with authority in the stretch of the 1 1/16-mile test to earn her first graded stakes score.

Cambodia capped her 2016 campaign with a Dec. 1 allowance victory at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, but ran third in three consecutive stakes heading into the Gallorette. Unlike her trip in the April 22 Dahlia Stakes at Laurel Park, where she raced midpack, Cambodia was in the two-path just off longshot Come to Mischief through fractions of :24.63 and :49.78 in the Gallorette.

Jockey Florent Geroux had a mount full of run as Cambodia stuck her head in front at the top of the lane. The daylight increased from there, and the 9-2 shot hit the wire two lengths in front of graded stakes winner On Leave in a final time of 1:44.35.

Even-money favorite Elysea's World got up for show honors after trailing the eight-horse field early.

Trained by Tom Proctor, Cambodia improved her record to four wins from 10 starts with $181,746 in earnings. She was bred in Kentucky by Don Robinson and Maverick Productions out of the Smart Strike mare Sassifaction.