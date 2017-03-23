Ashleyluvssugar, Texas Ryano Reunite in San Luis Rey

For some time Sharon Alesia, Bran Jam Stable, and Ciaglia Racing's homebred Ashleyluvssugar has been the top long-distance turf runner in Southern California, but in the $200,000 San Luis Rey Stakes (G2T) March 25 at Santa Anita Park he'll have to contend with the last horse who took him down in the division.

In stakes races beyond 1 1/8 miles in Southern California and outside of the Breeders' Cup, the Game Plan gelding has four wins from six starts, with his only losses coming from the multiple graded winner Big John B and San Luis Rey entrant Texas Ryano Nov. 25 in the Hollywood Turf Cup (G2T) at Del Mar.

Texas Ryano's 3 1/4-length victory in the Hollywood Turf Cup turned the tables on the Peter Eurton-trained Ashleyluvssugar, who previously defeated the 6-year-old son of Curlin in the 2016 Del Mar Handicap (G2T) and John Henry Turf Championship (G2T).

In their respective first starts of 2017, however, the rivals seemingly went in opposite directions. Ashleyluvssugar won the California Cup Turf Classic over grade 1 winner What a View Jan. 28, while Texas Ryano came in sixth in the Feb. 4 San Marcos Stakes (G2T).

"I think he'll move forward," trainer Carla Gaines said of Texas Ryano. "But more than not racing for nine weeks, I think (the) conditions of the race—the pace and other things—caused him not to run quite as well as we were hoping."

Also in the field is two-time grade 2 winner Flamboyant, grade 3 victor Syntax, and multiple turf stakes winner Papacoolpapacool.