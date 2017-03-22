Mo Don't Know Named Ohio Horse of the Year

Loooch Racing Stables' Mo Dont No walked away from the annual Ohio Awards Banquet with two divisional championships and was also crowned the 2016 Ohio Horse of the Year sponsored by OwnerView.

The son of Uncle Mo out of Lilah by Defrere raced 11 times during his 3-year-old season with a record of 8-2-0 for earnings of $401,530. Four of his eight wins came in stakes races and he proved his versatility winning five sprint races, one at 1 1/8 miles and two at 1 1/4 miles.

The Jeff Radosevich trainee was voted champion 3-year-old; champion handicap horse and Horse of the Year.

Mo Dont No was bred by Beechwood Racing Stable. Ohio owner Ron Paolucci, who has graduated from claiming horses to a Breeders' Cup winner with Ria Antonia in 2013, heads up Loooch Racing Stables, Inc.

Broodmare of the Year went to Lilah, the dam of Mo Dont No, bred by Beechwood Racing Stable. Owner of the Year was Paolucci, who in addition to owning Mo Dont No, campaigned in partnership grade 2 winner Conquest Enforcer, and Imperative, winner of the $400,000 Poseidon Handicap on the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes card.

Ohio Breeder of the Year, sponsored by Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm went to Tim Hamm's Blazing Meadows Farm. In addition to accumulating the most Breeder Awards they bred and raised the two Accredited-bred champions Eightthehardway and Leona's Reward. Tim Hamm has won a divisional award every year since 2008.

Former Canadian champion Mobil (Langfuhr-Kinetigal by Naskra) captured Stallion of the Year honors. The 11-time stakes winner stands at Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm in Polk, Ohio.

Rivers Run Deep, was the only Ohio-bred to finish in front of Mo Dont No when he captured his third consecutive six-furlong Honey Jay Stakes victory at Jack at Thistledown and he was named Champion Sprinter. Earlier in the season, the 5-year-old son of Ready's Image set the track record at Belterra Park for six panels in 1:08 2/5. Bred by Nancy Lavrich and Walmac Farm, the Chris Hartman trainee won 6 of his 7 starts in 2016, while collecting $313,440. He has career earnings of $906,640 with a record of 31-16-8-3 and is back in training for the 2017 season for owners Ywachetta Driver and James Travis.

Someday Soon was voted champion 2-year-old filly. Owned and bred by Tommy Ligon, she compiled a record of 6-2-2-0 for earnings of $126,960. The 3-year-old colt division went to Mobil Sky. Owned by Gerald Silver and bred by Mapleton Thoroughbred Farm the gelded son of Mobil earned $123,300 winning 3 of his 6 starts.

With her upset win in the $150,000 Best of Ohio Distaff, Ohio Gold garnered the top 3-year-old filly spot. Owned by Charlie Williams and bred by Michael Evans II, Travis Evans and Sheltowee Farm, she had seasonal earnings of $208,105 with a 16-5-3-4 record.

The champion handicap mare crown went to the consistent Justalittlesmoke. Owned by Mast Thoroughbreds LLC and trained by Robert Gorham the 4-year-old had a 7-5-1-1 season for earnings of $236,990. She came into the $150,000 Best of Ohio Sprint off of five consecutive wins and fell a nose short of defeating Sprint Champion Rivers Run Deep. Bred by Belvedere Farm she has amassed $609,670 through three seasons of racing.

Both Accredited Champions were sired by Mr. Prospector's son Parents Reward and bred by Blazing Meadows Farm. Leona's Reward is owned by Michael Friedman and Blazing Meadows Farm, she had a record of 9-4-2-1 including two stakes victories she won $146,270 in 2016. Paul Groves owns Eightthehardway who made 14 starts during the season with a 4-3-2 record. The 4-year-old gelding finished the year with a win in the Ruff Kirchenburg Handicap to push his career earnings to $250,468.

Two special awards were added to the O.T.B.O. Annual Banquet that was held at the Darby House Saturday at Darby Dan Farm in Galloway, Ohio. The Thoroughbred Charities of America Award of Merit was presented to Anna Ford who heads up the New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program. Last year New Vocations provided aftercare services to 66 Thoroughbreds that retired from Ohio tracks or farms.

Dr. Paul Gutheil is stepping down as president of the O.T.B.O. after decades of service to the organization as a board member and vice president. He has been an owner and breeder in the Ohio program for 40 years.