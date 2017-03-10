HRRN's "Equine Forum” Show Moves to SIRIUS 219/XM206

Horse Racing Radio Network (HRRN), the Eclipse Award-winning broadcast organization based in Lexington, KY and official radio home of the Triple Crown and Breeders' Cup World Championships, announced Wednesday their popular "Equine Forum" show, which airs every Saturday morning from 8-10 AM ET, has moved to Sirius 219/XM 206 on a permanent basis. It can also be accessed with terrestrial affiliates across the country and via live streaming provided on the HRRN website, horseracingradio.net.

A complete HRRN programming schedule can be found on the network's website, horseracingradio.net.