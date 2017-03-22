Tamarando Retired, Will Stand at Harris Farms

Tamarando, the 2013 Del Mar Futurity (G1) winner, has been retired from racing and will enter stud this year at Harris Farms in California for $2,500 live foal.

Bred and raced by Larry and Marianne Williams, Tamarando won at distances from 5 1/2 furlongs to 1 1/8 miles in his first 10 starts at 2 and 3. He won the Del Mar Futurity in his stakes debut and the Real Quiet Stakes in 2013, and won El Camino Real Derby (G3) in 2014, all on synthetic surfaces. He also placed in the 2013 FrontRunner Stakes (G1) on dirt and CashCall Futurity (G1) on synthetic.

The youngest of 15 graded stakes winners by leading California sire Bertrando, Tamarando is out of the grade 2-placed Tamarack Bay and is a half brother stakes winners Luckarack (Lucky Pulpit) and U'narack (Unusual Heat) in addition to stakes-placed Tamarack Smarty (Smart Strike), Pulmarack (Lucky Pulpit), and Ward 'n Jerry (Lucky Pulpit).

Although he found success early, Tamarando did not win a race after his El Camino Real Derby victory in March of 2014.

He placed in five more races, however, including the 2016 Berkeley Handicap (G3) on Golden Gate Fields' synthetic main track, and wrapped up his racing career with a 4-3-7 record from 31 starts and $722,652 in earnings.