Del Mar Announces Summer Stakes Schedule

Del Mar's 2017 summer schedule will offer 41 stakes races worth $7.3 million during a 36-day season, the San Diego County racetrack announced March 22.

Racing at Del Mar will begin July 19 and end Sept. 4, with its richest and most prestigious afternoon coming on Aug. 19, when the $1 million TVG Pacific Classic (G1) will be presented for the 27th time as the highlight of a stakes-filled card.



The Del Mar stakes program is expected to take on extra significance this year with the 34th edition of the Breeders' Cup World Championships headed to the seaside track for the first time as part of its fall session. Horsemen from around the country are expected to take advantage of the summer races as preps for their runners who are being pointed for any of the 13 championship events to be held Nov. 3-4.



The track will offer 33 advertised stakes, carrying purses from $100,000 to $1 million, as well as eight overnight stakes, each worth $75,000. The advertised stakes include 21 graded events—six of them grade 1 races, 11 at grade 2, and four at grade 3.



This year's Pacific Classic card also will offer the $300,000 Del Mar Oaks (G1T) and the $250,000 Del Mar Handicap (G2T).



Nineteen of the stakes will be run on the grass with the other 22 on the main track.



"For the most part, this is the traditional Del Mar stakes schedule that's been a popular presentation for us for the last decade," said David Jerkens, Del Mar's racing secretary. "Our horsemen know it and like it. Our fans do, too. It's a case of a perfect racetrack axiom: you stick with a winner."



As in previous summer seasons, five of Del Mar's key stakes have been scheduled as Breeders' Cup "Win and You're In" races, meaning a victory in any of them will guarantee the winning horse an entry—with all fees paid—in a corresponding Breeders' Cup divisional race, along with a travel bonus if the horse is based outside California.

One of the "Win and You're In" races is the TVG Pacific Classic, which guarantees admission to the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic (G1). Del Mar's other stakes with direct Breeders' Cup ties are the $300,000 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) July 29, guaranteeing admission to the Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1); the $300,000, Clement L. Hirsch Stakes (G1) July 30 (Breeders' Cup Distaff, G1); the Del Mar Handicap (Breeders' Cup Turf, G1T), and the $200,000 Pat O'Brien Stakes (G2) Aug. 26 (Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, G1).



Del Mar will present its two championship races for 2-year-olds on Labor Day weekend. The pair of grade 1 headliners—the Del Mar Debutante for fillies Sept. 2 and the Del Mar Futurity Sept. 4—are run at seven furlongs and carry purses of $300,000.

"We've got the only $1 million race in the West for older horses in the TVG Pacific Classic," said Tom Robbins, Del Mar's executive vice president for racing. "We've got a race that's showcased the Kentucky Derby (G1) winner in three of the last four years in the Del Mar Futurity. And we've got a series of races in all our categories that flow beautifully during our meet and then project forward to the Breeders' Cup championship events, which, of course, we have right here this year."



Del Mar has returned to its traditional Wednesday opening this year and will race five days per week (Wednesday through Sunday) for the entire summer, finishing with a six-day week concluding on the Labor Day Monday holiday. Post time throughout the session will be 2 p.m., with the exception of Fridays, when the first race goes off at 4 p.m. for the first five of those days, then at 3:30 p.m. for the last two (Aug. 25 and Sept. 1).