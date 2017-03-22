Kitten's Cat Poised for Spiral Stakes

Kitten's Cat, a two-time stakes winner on turf, will try Polytrack for the first time in the $500,000 JACK Cincinnati Casino Spiral Stakes (G3) March 25 at Turfway Park.

The 1 1/8-mile Spiral carries 85 qualifying points on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, a 50-20-10-5 format to the top four finishers.

Mike Battaglia installed Ken and Sarah Ramsey homebred Kitten's Cat as the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the Spiral. The Kitten's Cat colt enters off a runner-up finish in the Palm Beach Stakes (G3T) March 4 at Gulfstream Park for trainer Joe Sharp, after winning the Kitten's Joy Stakes at Gulfstream in February and taking last year's Juvenile Turf Sprint Stakes on Breeders' Cup weekend at Santa Anita Park.

The Ramseys captured the Spiral for the third time last year with Oscar Nominated. His victory followed their Spiral wins with We Miss Artie in 2014 and Dean's Kitten in 2010. Luis Saez will make the trip from South Florida to retain the mount on Kitten's Cat.

Also attempting to transfer his winning form from turf to Polytrack is Brad Anderson's Parlor, who earned a stakes placing last year at Kentucky Downs. A son of Lonhro (AUS), Parlor won his mid-August debut at Ellis Park before closing with a rush to finish second by a nose in the Sept. 3 Kentucky Downs Juvenile Stakes.

While Parlor was preparing for the Dixiana Bourbon Stakes (G3T) in October at Keeneland, a bone chip was discovered. The Eddie Kenneally trainee had the chip removed in surgery and was rested for the remainder of the year. Parlor announced his return to form with a clear victory in an allowance/optional claiming race Feb. 22 on the turf at Tampa Bay Downs.

"The timing of the race and the surface; it seems like this will be a good spot for him," Anderson said, noting Parlor also has worked well on dirt. "I just think this is the smart spot for him."

Trainer Mike Maker, who picked up his third Spiral win last year with Oscar Nominated, has entered three in this year's edition: Kendall Hansen's Fast and Accurate, Three Diamonds Farm's Shiraz, and Kendall Hansen and Bode Miller's En Hanse.

Fast and Accurate enters off a front-running stakes win on the Gulstream turf Feb. 20, Shiraz is grade III-placed, and En Hanse, who drew the outside post in the field of 12, enters off a runner-up finish in the John Battaglia Stakes March 4 at Turfway.

Also going for his fourth Spiral victory is trainer Graham Motion, who saddled Animal Kingdom to victory in the 2011 Spiral as his final prep before winning the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). This year Motion will saddle Flaxman Holdings' homebred Soglio. A son of Scat Daddy, Soglio has raced exclusively on turf, earning a stakes-placing last year at Santa Anita.

Wachtel Stable and Gary Barber's King and His Court boasts two stakes wins and grade III-placing on Polytrack last year at Woodbine. Trainer Mark Casse will look for the son of Court Vision to bounce back from an off-the-board finish in his first dirt race, the Sam F. Davis Stakes Feb. 11 at Tampa Bay Downs.

Multiple Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher has entered Mathis Stable's Bronson, who won his career debut last June at Monmouth Park and enters off a clear allowance-optional claiming race victory in an off-the-turf race Jan. 29 at Gulfstream.

Turfway officials were upbeat during the March 22 draw at JACK Cincinnati Casino as Saturday's weather forecast calls for temperatures in the low 70s. Battaglia sees this year's race as a deep field that could see a number of horses jump up with a big effort.

"We've had just so many great horses come out of this race," Battaglia said. "And we have a great race again this year. ... This is one of the most well-matched fields for the Spiral I've ever seen.

"There are at least six or eight solid contenders in this race."

This story will be updated with entries and a preview of the Bourbonette Oaks (G3).