Graydar Colt Tops Pegasus Juvenile Sale

A gray or roan colt from the first crop of Graydar was purchased by West Point Thoroughbreds for $90,000 to top the renewal of the Pegasus Training and Rehabilitation Center’s 2-year-olds in training sale.

The March 22 auction, previously held in 2011 and 2012 at Dr. Mark Dedomenico's state-of-the-art facility near Redmond, Wash., resulted in 22 horses sold for gross receipts of $888,000 for an average price of $40,364. Five juveniles did not attain their reserves and were bought back.

Bred in Kentucky by Machmer Hall, the sale-topper was produced from the stakes-placed Salt Lake mare Veronica's Lake, a half sister to multiple stakes winner Tensas Harbor. Named Getaloadofthis, the colt was previously purchased by agent Christina Jelm for $50,000 from the Select Sales consignment at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale.

Bryan Anderson, agent for Peter Redekop BC, the sale's leading buyer with 10 bought for $371,000, took home the second-highest priced offering, a Candy Ride filly bought for $75,000. The first foal out of the winning Dynaformer mare Sex Appeal, the filly's third dam was the multiple grade 1 winning millionaire Educated Risk and her extended female family includes champions Inside Information and Smuggler.

Named Snatch the Candy, the filly was bred in Kentucky by W. S. Farish and Mooney Stables and was bought by Tim Yatkeen for $28,000 from Lane's End at the Keeneland yearling sale.