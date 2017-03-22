Strong US contingent in Golden Shaheen

The $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored by Gulf News (G1) on Dubai World Cup night has a tantalizing international twist as American sprinters take on not only the most talented from Dubai but also rivals representing Hong Kong, Japan and Ireland.

The luck of the draw was not with the U.S. crew, however, as the trio drew the inside, outside and No. 12 spots in a 14-horse field.

Mind Your Biscuits, Stallwalkin' Dude and St. Joe Bay will carry the U.S. banner in the 1,200-meter (about six-furlong) dirt sprint, which pays $1.2 million to the winner. Imperial Hint, who bested Stallwalkin' Dude in the General George Stakes (G3) at Laurel Park in their last race, was scratched from the Golden Shaheen after spiking a fever upon arrival in the UAE.

Hong Kong sends Not Listenin'tome and Dundonnell. Since Hong Kong's major group 1 races are run on the turf, Americans rarely contest them so the head-to-head confrontation will be an interesting benchmark.

The Americans have earned their way up the class ladder.

Mind Your Biscuits, a 4-year-old Posse colt campaigned in a partnership that includes Head of Plains Partners and trainer Chad Summers, worked his way up from New York-bred maiden company to Grade I glory in the Malibu Stakes in December. He was second, thanks in part to a disqualification in front of him, in the TwinSpires Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita Park last fall.

"He shipped well and is very good right now," Summers said after his charge had an early-week look around at the plush Meydan facility. "I couldn't be happier. I wish the race was tomorrow and I feel very confident."

Jockey Joel Rosario will attempt to plot a trip for Mind Your Biscuits from gate No. 14.

Stallwalkin' Dude, campaigned by Head of Plains Partners and trainer David Jacobson, was available but not taken for $50,000 at Aqueduct just less than two years ago. Since then, the City Place gelding, now 7, has finished in the money in 10 graded stakes. He drew the rail for Saturday's contest with Florent Geroux to ride.

Altamira Racing Stable and David Bernsen's St. Joe Bay, a 5-year-old Saint Anddan gelding, has won three straight races in California, one of them in a dead heat and all in short fields with more modest resumes. But trainer Peter Miller said he has progressed steadily since cutting back to sprints. Norberto Arroyo has made the trip to Dubai to ride.

"Once he won the first race easy sprinting, there was no point in stretching him back out," Miller said after watching St. Joe Bay breeze early Wednesday. " He showed me that he's a better sprinter."

The Hong Kong brigade is comprised of Not Listenin'tome and Dundonnell. Dundonnell, trained by Caspar Fownes, has been in Dubai for several months and has been in the money twice at the distance of the Golden Shaheen. He worked strongly on Wednesday morning. No Listenin'tome will be making his first start on the dirt for trainer John Moore after finishing eighth a year ago in the Al Quoz Sprint (GIT).

All of those will have to contend with an accomplished local contingent that includes last year's winner, Muarrab. Muarrab has not won since that effort, however, finishing second three times earlier in the Dubai World Cup Carnival, then a poor sixth behind Morawij in the Mahab al Shimaal (G3) at the course and distance in his last start.

"He won the race last year and has been running well in defeat this season so, with a bit of luck and a good draw, we have to be hopeful," said Ali Rashid Al Rayhi, who recently took over training of Murrab. He, in fact, drew well in No. 6.

Also from the local stables: Morawij and Cool Cowboy, first and second in the Mahab al Shimaal; My Catch, who makes his first start of the year but bested Muarrab in December; 11-year-old Reynaldothewizard, the 2013 Golden Shaeen winner over the old Tapeta all-weather course; and Godolphin Racing's Comicas.

Local training champion Doug Watson handles both Cool Cowboy and My Catch.

Wild Dude, formerly trained in America by Jerry Hollendorfer, now is listed as representing Ireland although his post-America races have been in Korea and Dubai, where he has been on the fringes in his past two races.

Then there's Dios Corrida, a winner in Japan but unplaced in his Dubai debut on March 4. The 3-year-old colt is by Kane Hekili, out of the Wild Rush mare Erimo Today. Wild Rush will be remembered for his dead heat with Silver Charm for the win in the 1998 Kentucky Cup Classic (G3) at Turfway Park.

Dubai Golden Shaheen Sponsored By Gulf News (G1), March 25, 2017, Meydan, Race 6

About 6f, Dirt, $2,000,000

PP, Horse, Jockey, Trainer

1 Stallwalkin' Dude, F. Geroux, D. Jacobson

2 Morawij, C. Hayes, D. Selvaratnam

3 Wild Dude, J. Moreira, M. Halford

4 Dundonnell, C. Soumillon, C. Fownes

5 Cool Cowboy, P. Dobbs, D. Watson

6 Muarrab, J. Crowley, A. Al Rayhi

7 Dios Corrida, S. Foley, Y. Takahashi

8 My Catch, S. Hitchcott, D. Watson

9 High On Life, R. Ffrench, S. bin Ghadayer

10 Not Listenin'tome, T. Berry, J. Moore

11 St Joe Bay, N. Arroyo, P. Miller

12 Reynaldothewizard, R. Mullen, S. Seemar

13 Comicas, W. Buick, C. Appleby

14 Mind Your Biscuits, J. Rosario, C. Summers