UAE Derby Features Japan's Kentucky Derby Qualifier

Last year, the UAE Derby Sponsored By The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2) gave Japan's Lani a ticket to the American Triple Crown races, where his best showing was third in the Belmont Stakes (G1).



This year, the race features a Japanese runner already qualified for a spot in the Kentucky Derby presented by Yum! Brands (G1) in the form of Epicharis and another, Adirato, who could earn a spot in the Run for the Roses with a victory on Saturday at Meydan.



Epicharis was guaranteed a spot at Churchill Downs by winning the Feb. 19 Hyacinth Stakes at Tokyo Racecourse—where he became the top points earner in the "Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby."



The winner of the UAE Derby gets 100 points in the main Churchill Downs "Road to the Kentucky Derby," enough to ensure a spot in the starting gate on May 6. Second through fourth receive 40-20-10.



Epicharis, a son of Gold Allure and grandson of Sunday Silence, breezed over the Meydan dirt on Wednesday morning and trainer Kiyoshi Hagiwara said the colt is "right where we want him." Jockey Christophe Lemaire will have the mount Saturday.



After his victory in the Hyacinth, a spokesman for the owning partnership said no decision about the Kentucky Derby would be taken until after the Dubai race.



Adirato, a Rulership colt, won his first two starts in Japan before finishing second in the Hyacinth, 3/4 length in arrears of Epicharis.



Fourteen other 3-year-olds, including an American pair, also will be seeking the $1.2 million winners' share of the $2 million purse plus the 100 Kentucky Derby points on offer Saturday.



Todd Pletcher sends Master Plan, a Twirling Candy colt who won the OBS Championship Colts and Geldings at Ocala Training Center in his last start in January after finishing second behind Tapwrit in the Pulpit Stakes at Gulfstream Park.



And Kenny McPeek has Vettori Kin (BRZ), a Brazilian-bred colt by Vettori who was 2-for-3 last fall in his homeland. McPeek has an interest in the group that purchased the colt late last year.



"We're excited about him," McPeek said after March 22 trackwork. "He's a really top horse and trains like a good thing. Being a Southern Hemisphere 3-year-old against Northern Hemisphere 3-year-olds is a good setup for him, too."



Among the others, Godolphin Racing, the "home team" at Meydan, has Thunder Snow, an Irish-bred colt by Helmet who raced with distinction in England last fall, then easily won the UAE 2000 Guineas (G3) in his only previous start as a 3-year-old for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.



Cosmo Charlie, from the powerful Doug Watson stable, won the Al Bastakiya on Super Saturday at Meydan and Watson rated him "a good chance" in the Derby.



Lancaster Bomber, a War Front colt trained by Aidan O'Brien, makes his first start since finishing second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (GIT) at Santa Anita Park. Fawree, a Candy Ride colt trained by South African Mike de Kock, unseated his rider at the start of his final prep for this race. But he was impressive in January winning in his second start.



Nomorerichblondes, a Hard Spun filly, won the UAE Oaks in her last start.

UAE Derby Sponsored By The Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2), March 25, 2017, Meydan, Race 4

About 9.5f, Dirt, 3yo (NH and SH), $2,000,000

PP, Horse, Jockey, Trainer

1 Qatar Man, C. O’Donoghue, M. Botti

2 Master Plan, J. Velazquez, T. Pletcher

3 Lancaster Bomber, R. Moore, A. O’Brien

4 Midnight Chica, C. Hayes, D. Selvaratnam

5 Top Score, A. De Vries, S. bin Suroor

6 Fawree, B. Fayd’Herbe, M. de Kock

7 Bee Jersey, S. Hitchcott, D. Watson

8 Vettori Kin, J. Rosario, K. McPeek

9 Fly At Dawn, W. Buick, C. Appleby

10 Epicharis, C. Lemaire, K. Hagiwara

11 He Runs Away, S. De Sousa, R. Colombo

12 Spirit of Valor, S. Heffernan, A. O’Brien

13 Thunder Snow, C. Soumillon, S. bin Suroor

14 Nomorerichblondes, A. Fresu, A. bin Harmash

15 Cosmo Charlie, P. Dobbs, D. Watson

16 Adirato, Y. Take, N. Sugai