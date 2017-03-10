EquiLottery, Mountaineer Announce Agreement

EquiLottery has come to an agreement with Mountaineer Park in New Cumberland, West Virginia that will allow its lottery game based on the results of live horse racing to use video feeds from Mountaineer's annual racing calendar. This agreement provides for over a hundred days of racing in West Virginia and opens the door for these races to be used in other states as EquiLottery expands its reach across the country.



"We feel very fortunate to count Mountaineer Park as a partner in our mission to bring EquiLottery to the great state of West Virginia," said EquiLottery Founder and CEO Brad Cummings. "The relationship we have built with their leadership team over the years and their clear commitment to innovation is a testament to the entire Eldorado Resorts family. It's quite exciting that we can count both racetracks and horsemen's groups in West Virginia as supporters of EquiLottery. Together we look forward to generating unprecedented reach for the sport of horse racing and delivering new revenues to the both the lottery and racing industries in West Virginia."



The agreement allows EquiLottery to utilize video feeds for races held at Mountaineer Park in exchange for a broadcast rights fee and recognizes an even split of this fee between the racetrack and purse funds. Per this agreement, West Virginia racetracks and purse funds will realize revenues for both in-state and out of state races featured through EquiLottery in West Virginia.



"We thank the EquiLottery team for bringing this exciting new product to West Virginia," said Mountaineer Park's Director of Racing Rosemary Williams. "A successful implementation of this game means that hundreds of thousands of West Virginians will have the opportunity to engage with our racing product on a daily basis through thousands of lottery terminals across the state. We look forward to what that sort of reach can do for racing in West Virginia and beyond."



Since its public announcement over the summer of 2014, EquiLottery has worked diligently to develop its lottery product based on the results of live horse racing. During that time, this innovative company has structured agreements with lottery industry leader IGT Global Solutions and tote system leader AmTote International to be able to deliver a cohesive lottery experience for state lotteries and their players. EquiLottery is also in development on its IOS and Android mobile app which will allow players features such as watching races live and on replay, scanning tickets and setting push notifications for upcoming races all from the convenience of their mobile devices.