First Runner is First Winner for Take Charge Indy

Grade 1 winner and freshman sire Take Charge Indy 's first starter became his first winner March 17 in a 2 1/2-furlong maiden race at Hipodromo de las Americas in Mexico City.

Marea Negra is the first foal out of Citizen Emma, a daughter of Proud Citizen and half sister to grade 2-placed winner Escondido (Eskendereya) and black-type stakes winners Cave's Valley (Stephen Got Even) and Getaway Guy (Yankee Gentleman ). Black Rock Thoroughbreds bred the filly in Kentucky then sold her as a short yearling for $35,000 through the 2016 Keeneland January winter mixed sale. She was sold again at the Fasig-Tipton October yearling sale out of the Blake-Albina Thoroughbred Services consignment for $3,000 to Victor Jimenez Sainz.

The first winner is now owned by Cuadra J-A and trained by Marciano Ponce Ramos. Marea Negra won the straight sprint in :27 4/5 by three-quarters of a length.

Take Charge Indy, a son of A.P. Indy—Take Charge Lady, by Dehere, won the 2012 Florida Derby (G1) and the 2013 Alysheba Stakes (G2) and placed in five other graded stakes, including a second in the Clark Handicap (G1). WinStar Farm bought into the colt his last year racing and then stood him for three years. Take Charge Indy has been relocated to South Korea where he's standing his first season at KRA Jeju Stud Farm.