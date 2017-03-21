Qatar Racing Buys Interest in Neolithic

Starlight Racing has reached an agreement to sell a half interest in Dubai World Cup contender Neolithic to Qatar Racing, it was announced March 21.

Neolithic, a 4-year-old son of former Starlight Racing color-bearer Harlan's Holiday, exits a third-place finish in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) Jan. 28 at Gulfstream Park. He has a 2-3-1 record from eight starts, with earnings in excess of $1.1 million.

"Sheikh Fahad was keen to purchase Neolithic as he felt he has potential to go on and win his grade 1 races when he returns from Dubai and potentially make a stallion,” said Qatar Racing manager David Redvers. “If he can run a place in the World Cup then all the better, but he's an exciting prospect."

While details of the agreement have not been disclosed, Neolithic will remain with trainer Todd Pletcher. He is scheduled to carry Qatar Racing's silks in the $10 million Dubai World Cup (G1) March 25, and after that will alternate between Starlight Racing and Qatar Racing silks in his subsequent starts.

"We are excited to partner with a world-class operation like Qatar Racing," said Jack Wolf, co-managing partner of Starlight Racing. "Neolithic has given our partnership a lot of thrills already, and we are looking forward to the race on Saturday."

Neolithic was bred in Kentucky by Edwin Anthony out of the Victory Gallop mare Swingit, and was a $460,000 purchase by Starlight from Denali Stud's consignment to the 2014 Keeneland September yearling sale.