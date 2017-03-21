Dubai World Cup Card: De Royer Dupre Aims To Repeat

For the last couple of years, French trainer Alain de Royer Dupré has left Meydan with at least one valuable prize in his pocket. In 2014 Dolniya was an easy winner of the Dubai Sheema Classic Presented by Longines (G1), and last year, Vazirabad took honors in the Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G2).

This year de Royer Dupré is counting on Zarak and Vazirabad, both owned by the Aga Khan, to continue his winning streak on Dubai World Cup night.

Last year Vazirabad made his seasonal reappearance in the Dubai Gold Cup, but this time the 5-year-old son of Manduro shipped early for a prep run in the group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy Sponsored by Al Naboodah-VDL Buses, where he was second.

"Last year Vazirabad had to battle to win," de Royer Dupré said. "It was a hard race, as he hadn't had a prep race. So this year we thought it better to bring him over early and give him a run. He doesn't do much in the morning. Since we have had him, we have always known that he is better on his second or third start.

"Vazirabad is still the same horse as last year, just a year older. I came over last week to watch him and Zarak work. In fact, both horses did their last bit of serious work (March 14). I took them to work on the grass on the training track, as the track is slightly softer than the track at Meydan.

"Zarak worked with a lead horse who came from France. He worked well and quickened well, and I'm very happy with him. He wasn't a hundred percent fit for his last race, which he won well. And he has come on from that.

"As to Vazirabad, he did a good canter, but didn't need to work like Zarak, as he only ran four weeks ago. From now on, they are just doing some light exercise."

Vazirabad is well used to the atmosphere in Dubai, but for the 4-year-old Zarak it is a new experience as he gears up for the Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1). An impressive winner in the group 3 Dubai Millennium Stakes Sponsored by Wheels, he seems well adapted to the climate and his new surroundings and his trainer confirmed as much.

"He is in good form and ready for the race. But it is going to be tough, there are some good horses in there," de Royer Dupré remarked.

Zarak was one of France's top 3-year-olds last year. In fact, only Almanzor got the better of him in the Prix du Jockey Club (French Derby, G1). Toward the end of the season, Zarak, who is out of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1) winner Zarkava, lost his form a bit.

"This happens," his trainer said. "He ran well against Almanzor and then he just didn't fire. But he won his prep race well here, in fact, very well.

"He has grown quite a bit since last year and while the race is tough, with some serious horses like last year's Prix Jacques Le Marois (G1) winner Ribchester, I'm hopeful he will run well. What is important for us is that the horse is well."