Kentucky Derby Museum Opens Man o' War Exhibit April 8

In honor of the 100th anniversary of Man o’ War’s birth March 29, the Kentucky Derby Museum is mounting a new exhibit entitled “Man o’ War: The Legacy” that will open in Louisville April 8. The interactive exhibit will detail the life of the great racehorse and his lasting mark on Thoroughbred racing and breeding.

Featured items will include the saddle used on Man o’ War during his match race with the first Triple Crown winner, Sir Barton; an admission ticket to that race; and the official program from the 1938 match race between Man o’ War’s son War Admiral and Seabiscuit. Many of the items in the exhibit are on loan from collector Ken Grayson, who has acquired thousands of items related to Man o’ War and has also lent several to the Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga, N.Y., and to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, where Grayson resides.

“That saddle represents the Holy Grail of Man o’ War collectibles,” Grayson noted.

“The Kentucky Derby Museum is excited to feature an exhibit on the life, career, and legacy of Man o’ War,” said Kentucky Derby Museum president Patrick Armstrong in a release. “We’re especially grateful to Ken Grayson for his continued generosity in sharing pieces from his collection with our visitors.”

The museum is located on the Churchill Downs property with the exhibit being featured in the Matt Winn Gallery through the end of the year. The museum’s walking tours, which depart every 30 minutes, will include additional information about Man o’ War and his offspring’s Kentucky Derby accomplishments.