Mastery to Claiborne Farm Upon Retirement

Everett Dobson’s Cheyenne Stables’ undefeated Mastery will stand at Claiborne Farm near Paris, Ky., upon retirement, according to farm representative Bernie Sams.

The 3-year-old son of Candy Ride(ARG) is four-for-four in his racing career, including dominant victories in last year’s Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1) and Bob Hope Stakes (G3), and this year’s San Felipe Stakes (G2) on March 11.

Mastery won the San Felipe by 6 3/4 lengths, putting him among the leading contenders for this year’s Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1). However, the celebration was cut short immediately when jockey Mike Smith quickly dismounted sensing something was wrong. Subsequent X-rays revealed a condylar fracture in the colt’s left front.

Mastery underwent successful surgery March 13, which trainer Bob Baffert said “went very well.” He will now be given time off to recover and a decision will be made later as to his racing career.

“We’ve been so high on this horse, and you see what he did today was just incredible and puts him as the best 3-year-old in the nation,” Baffert said following the San Felipe, before learning of the injury.

“The power…it’s endless with this guy,” Smith said. “He’s some kind of strong. He was hitting gears every time I asked him.”

Mastery was bred in Kentucky by Stone Farm. and was purchased from the 2015 Keeneland September yearling sale by Gatewood Bell’s Cromwell Bloodstock for $425,000. Mastery has earned $511,200.

By leading sire Candy Ride and out of the winning Old Trieste mare Steady Course, Mastery is a half brother to stakes winner Clear Sailing. His dam is a half sister to grade 2 winner (second in the grade 1 Champagne Stakes) and sire Jump Start (by A.P. Indy). His third dam is a full sister to leading sire Miswaki.

“Clearly his pedigree and race record make him an exciting stallion prospect,” said Sams. “He’s in good hands and has a bright future no matter what.”

Baffert confirmed Mastery is “back at the barn and looking good.”

He will remain with the trainer to recover.

"He'll stay there for at least a month," Baffert said. "We'll just wait. It takes like 90 days for that to heal up, and then we'll decide (if he'll race again). Right now our main concern is to make sure he's comfortable and happy."

“It’s possible for horses to come back from a condylar fracture, but he'll have to be 100% to go back into training," said Dobson. "An exciting stallion prospect; he showed brilliance on the track. If he does retire, he'd retire undefeated, and he's out of a very hot sire with a very good pedigree. We look forward to him standing at Claiborne Farm upon retirement, whenever that may be. Given their tradition and reputation in the marketplace for making top stallions, we felt it was a great fit for Mastery."