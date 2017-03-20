Siena Farm, West Point Buy Into Always Dreaming

Always Dreaming has two wins, a second, and a third to date

Siena Farm and West Point Thoroughbreds have purchased a minority interest in promising 3-year-old colt Always Dreaming, St. Elias Stables' Vinnie Viola confirmed March 20.

Trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by MeB Racing Stables, Brooklyn Boyz Stables, Viola Racing Stables, and St. Elias Stables, the son of Bodemeister —Above Perfection, by In Excess, is under consideration for the $1 million Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1) April 1 following a gate-to-wire win by four lengths in a 1 1/8-mile allowance race March 4 at Gulfstream Park.

"Always Dreaming is a budding superstar and won his last two races in the easiest of fashions," said West Point president Terry Finley, referring to the colt's maiden win Jan. 25 at Tampa Bay Downs, which he won by 11 1/2 lengths. "We want to thank the Bonomos and the Violas—this is an extraordinary opportunity for our partners to experience the magic leading up to the Kentucky Derby."

"There was buzz about Always Dreaming all winter because his works were so impressive," said Siena Farm chairman Anthony Manganaro. "Bodemeister ran one of the gutsiest races of the modern era in the Kentucky Derby, and there's significant stamina influence on the dam's side, so we're optimistic the colt will continue to blossom as the races get longer."

Bred in Kentucky by Santa Rosa Partners, Always Dreaming is a half brother to grade 1 winner Hot Dixie Chick (Dixie Union) and five other winners. Agent Steve Young purchased the colt for $350,000 from the Dromoland Farm consignment to the 2015 Keeneland September sale.