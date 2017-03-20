Frosted, Territories Will Shuttle to Australia

Three-time grade 1 winner Frosted , the highest-rated son of leading North American sire Tapit , will join the Darley stallion roster at Northwood Park when he shuttles to Australia this year, while Prix Jean Prat (G1) winner Territories, who hails from the family of Street Cry, will shuttle to Kelvinside, Darley announced March 20.

"Frosted and Territories were elite racehorses and we are thrilled to have them join our roster here in Australia," said Alastair Pulford, head of sales for Darley stallions in Australia. "Frosted's grade 1 wins came in races won by some of the greats. The names you see in pedigrees. He is the best son of a champion sire and from a top female line. He is a top-class prospect for Victorians.

"Territories is by the sire of I Am Invincible and from the same female family as Darley's amazing servants Street Cry and Shamardal so there is no doubt he has the credentials to be a success at stud. He is exactly what our market will love," Pulford said.

Frosted entered stud at Darley at Jonabell this year for the fee of $50,000. The strapping gray is out of graded stakes winner and multiple black-type producer Fast Cookie (by Deputy Minister).

Bred by Darley and raced in Godolphin's blue colors, Frosted won five graded stakes, including a 14-length win in the Mohegun Sun Metropolitan Handicap (G1) in stakes-record time of 1:32.73. In his next start he took the Whitney Stakes (G1), his third in grade 1 company. He compiled a 6-6-2 record out of 19 starts and earned $3,972,800.

Also bred by Darley and raced by Godolphin, Territories established himself among the top echelon of European milers at 3 with a fast-finishing second in the Two Thousand Guineas (G1) at Newmarket. He followed this with a dominant win in the Prix Jean Prat at Chantilly in his next start, taking the race in the second-fastest time ever recorded. Territories was also a high-class juvenile, finishing second in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere (G1).

Territories entered stud this year at Dalham Hall Stud in England for £12,000. By sire of sires Invincible Spirit, Territories is rated equal to his champion juvenile Shalaa and higher than his group 1 sire sons I Am Invincible and Lawman, according to Darley. The 5-year-old stallion is out of Taranto, a stakes-placed daughter of Machiavellian.

"Andy Makiv and I went and inspected Frosted and Territories earlier this month and were taken by both horses. I have no doubt our clients will be very impressed by them when they see them," Pulford said.

Australian fees for Frosted and Territories will be announced at a later date.