Conquest Runners Continue Winning Ways for New Owners

When Rockingham Ranch and Chad Littlefield's Conquest Farenheit outran his rivals for a 2 1/4-length win in the $75,000-added Pasadena Stakes at a mile over Santa Anita Park's turf course, the 3-year-old became the latest success for horses sold in November as part of the Conquest Stables dispersal.

Bred in Kentucky by Meadow Lane Stables, the Scat Daddy colt out of the Holy Bull mare Holy Smokie had initially been bought by Conquest for $130,000 from the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall yearling sale.

Conquest Farenheit was one of 100 horses sold by Lane's End for total receipts of $11,207,500 on behalf of the complete dispersal of Ernie Semersky and Dory Newell's Conquest Stables, at Keeneland's November breeding stock sale.

Previous to being bought by his current connections for $735,000 at the Keeneland sale, Conquest Farenheit had one win from two starts and earnings of $56,225. Now trained by Peter Miller, the colt improved his record to 3-1-1 from five starts and earnings of $157,745 with the Pasadena victory.

SHEA: Conquest Farenheit Scores in Pasadena Stakes

The expectation that buyers of Conquest horses in training were getting well-bred, accomplished runners with a lot of upside has been affirmed during the four months since the November sale.

According to BloodHorse data, previous to the dispersal 64 different Conquest starters had 81 wins and cumulative earnings in excess of $5.7 million. For their new owners, 45 different starters have earned more than $900,000, with 20 wins to their credit.

The biggest post-dispersal success story has been Conquest Mo Money, who was unraced for his previous connections. Since being purchased by Judge Lanier Racing for $8,500, the Uncle Mo colt trained by Miguel L. Hernandez has won all three starts, including the Riley Allison Stakes and Mine That Bird Derby, both at Sunland Park, and earned $132,900.

BALAN: Conquest Mo Money Still Undefeated, Sunland Derby Next

Leading earner since the dispersal is Conquest Enforcer, the $785,000 purchase who won the Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T) Dec. 26 and has earned $152,000 for new owners Loooch Racing Stables, Imaginary Stables, and Raquel Ritchie. While trained by Mark Casse for Conquest, the son of Into Mischief had four wins, all in stakes, from seven starts. He now has a record of 5-0-3 in 10 starts, with a bankroll of $512,640.