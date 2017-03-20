Conquest Runners Continue to Win for New Owners

When Rockingham Ranch and Chad Littlefield's Conquest Farenheit outran rivals for a 2 1/4-length win in the $75,000-added Pasadena Stakes at a mile over Santa Anita Park's turf course, the 3-year-old became the latest success for horses sold in November as part of the Conquest Stables dispersal.

Bred in Kentucky by Meadow Lane Stables, the Scat Daddy colt out of the Holy Bull mare Holy Smokie was initially purchased by Conquest for $130,000 from the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky fall yearling sale.

Conquest Farenheit was one of 100 horses sold by Lane's End for total receipts of $11,207,500 on behalf of the complete dispersal of Ernie Semersky and Dory Newell's Conquest Stables, at Keeneland's November breeding stock sale.

Prior to being bought by his current connections for $735,000 at the Keeneland sale, Conquest Farenheit had one win from two starts and earnings of $56,225. Now trained by Peter Miller, the colt improved his record to 3-1-1 from five starts and earnings of $157,745 with the March 19 Pasadena victory.

The expectation that buyers of Conquest horses in training were getting well-bred, accomplished runners with a lot of upside has been affirmed during the four months since the November sale.

According to BloodHorse data, prior to the dispersal 64 different Conquest starters had 81 wins and cumulative earnings in excess of $5.7 million. For their new owners, 45 different starters have earned more than $900,000, with 20 wins to their credit.

The biggest post-dispersal success story has been Conquest Mo Money, who was unraced for his previous connections. Since his purchase by Judge Lanier Racing for $8,500, the Uncle Mo colt trained by Miguel L. Hernandez has won all three starts at Sunland Park, including the Riley Allison Stakes and Mine That Bird Derby, and earned $132,900.

Conquest Enforcer has been the leading earner since the dispersal. The $785,000 purchase won the Mathis Brothers Mile Stakes (G2T) Dec. 26 and has earned $152,000 for new owners Loooch Racing Stables, Imaginary Stables, and Raquel Ritchie. While trained by Mark Casse for Conquest, the son of Into Mischief had four wins, all in stakes, from seven starts. He now has a record of 5-0-3 in 10 starts, with a bankroll of $512,640.