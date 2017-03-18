Farrell Fires Five-Furlong Bullet

Coffee Pot Stables' homebred Farrell turned in an impressive move in her preparations for the $400,000 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2), drilling a bullet five furlongs in 1:00 at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots March 18, moving methodically throughout at her high cruising rate. The Wayne Catalano trainee posted the best move of 54 works at the distance that day.

"Everything went beautifully," Catalano said. "The track was a little busy when she got out there, so she got a little worked up, but ultimately she worked really good. We wanted a harder, longer work than last week. A medium work. She'll likely do an easy half (mile) next week. She's fit and ready to go and we are just maintaining."

Farrell brings a three-race win streak into the April 1 Fair Grounds Oaks. The daughter of Malibu Moon most recently cruised to a 3 1/2-length, gate-to-wire win in the Feb. 25 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) after opening her sophomore campaign with a victory in the Jan. 21 Silverbulletday Stakes.

Farrell was already well regarded heading into her 3-year-old year, having closed out her four-race juvenile campaign with a six-length triumph in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs last Nov. 26.

Another notable sophomore runner on the Fair Grounds worktab Saturday was Brad Grady's Girvin, winner of the Feb. 25 Risen Star Stakes (G2) in just his third career start. The son of Tale of Ekati went five furlongs in 1:01 working in company with Cool Arrow for trainer Joe Sharp as he readies for his expected start in the $1,000,000 Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) April 1.

With Rosie Napravnik aboard Girvin and Sharp on Cool Arrow, the pair went their first half in: 24 3/5, three furlongs in :36 3/5, and galloped out six furlongs in 1:14 1/5 while remaining even.

"He went great," Sharp said. "I was on Cool Arrow again and Rosie was on Girvin and it was even better than we expected. Unlike when they've worked together before, we had Girvin on the outside this time. At one point, Rosie squeezed on him and he quickly opened up a little on Cool Arrow. He galloped out great, too."

A half-brother to graded stakes winner Cocked and Loaded, Girvin will have one more maintenance breeze next week.