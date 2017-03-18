Gunnevera Takes it Easy in Five-Furlong Work

Peacock Racing Stables' multiple graded stakes winner Gunnevera recorded an easy five-furlong leg stretcher March 18 in his first work since capturing the Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park March 4.

With trainer Antonio Sano looking on and jockey Edgard Zayas in the irons, Gunnevera was in maintenance mode as he covered five eighths in 1:04 3/5 at Gulfstream Park West as he readies for the April 1 Xpressbet.com Florida Derby (G1).

"It was just an easy work," Sano said. "He's just doing super good right now.

"When Edgard worked him before the (grade 2 Saratoga Special) last summer, he told me he thought he was something really, really special. That's why we took him there, and he won the race. Edgard has been working him for a while, so he knows what to do. We're very grateful for him to be working the horse and he worked him today and said he felt great."

The 64 qualifying points Gunnevera has amassed on the Kentucky Derby Leaderboard all but assures that so long as the son of Dialed In remains in good form, he will lay claim as the first horse Sano has saddled in the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Close as it is on the calendar, May 6 might as well be light years away when dealing with the day-to-day concerns that come with having a leading Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) contender. Still, it is starting to become real for Sano, a racing legend in his native Venezuela.

"Yeah, a little bit, but I think it will be even more real after the Florida Derby," Sano said. "But we are beginning to feel that pressure, you know. But we're not complaining."

Bred by Brandywine Farm and Stephen Upchurch, Gunnevera has graded stakes wins over three different track, taking the Saratoga Special Stakes last August and winning the $1 million Delta Downs Jackpot Stakes (G3) last November to close out his juvenile campaign. The chestnut colt boasts a record of four wins from eight starts overall and has earnings of $1,075,200.

