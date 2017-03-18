Weekend Stakes Rundown: Rebel Time at Oaklawn

American Anthem is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the Rebel Stakes

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a trio of big races at Oaklawn Park, a grade 1 at Santa Anita Park, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.

Saturday, March 18

4:50 p.m.—$125,000 Correction Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack

Grade 3 winner Hot City Girl returned to the winner's circle last time out Feb. 18 in the Broadway Stakes and the City Zip   filly will look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since late in 2015, when she won the Charles Town Oaks (G3), an allowance at Belmont Park, and the Safely Kept Stakes at Laurel Park in succession.

Correction S.

Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 6f
  • Inner track
  • $125,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:50 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Kalabaka (KY)J. D. Acosta119Richard A. Violette, Jr.6/1
22Disco Chick (PA)Angel S. Arroyo121Mario Serey, Jr.5/1
33Clothes Fall Off (KY)Rajiv Maragh121Kiaran P. McLaughlin2/1
44Ultimate Holiday (KY)Kendrick Carmouche115Michelle Nevin10/1
55Hot City Girl (NY)Manuel Franco121Linda Rice9/5
66Splendid Gold (NY)Rosario Montanez115Bruce N. Levine20/1
77Jet Majesty (NY)Cornelio H. Velasquez117David Jacobson15/1

5:10 p.m.—$100,000 Private Terms Stakes at Laurel Park

One of five stakes on the Laurel card, the Private Terms for 3-year-olds features impressive last-out Miracle Wood Stakes winner O Dionysus. The Bodemeister   colt stalked the pace and pulled away late to win the one-mile test Feb. 18 and will stretch out to 1 1/16 miles for the first time in the Private Terms.

Private Terms S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 9
  • STK
  • About 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo
  • 5:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Twisted Tom (NY)Feargal Lynch118Chad C. Brown3/1
22High Roller (FL)Trevor McCarthy116Dale Capuano5/1
33No More Talk (MD)Victor R. Carrasco116Francis Abbott, III10/1
44Dharmaster (KY)Alex Cintron116Michael J. Trombetta8/1
55Hashtag Alex (KY)Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.118John C. Servis4/1
66O Dionysus (MD)Jevian Toledo122Gary Capuano9/5
77Greek Prince (FL)Steve D. Hamilton116Georgia D. Andreadakis15/1

5:21 p.m.—$350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park

Unbeaten in five starts at Oaklawn, Terra Promessa puts her status as the house horse on the line. Outside of her maiden win at Churchill Downs in November of 2015, all of Terra Promessa's wins have come in Arkansas, including her most recent triumph in the Feb. 18 Bayakoa Stakes (G3), when she bested fellow Azeri entrant Power of Snunner in front-running fashion.

Azeri S. (G2)

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 7
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $350,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:21 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Miss Mo Kelly (KY)Channing Hill119Paul E. Holthus20/1
22Terra Promessa (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.122Steven M. Asmussen3/5
33Tiger Moth (KY)Jose L. Ortiz117Brad H. Cox12/1
44She Mabee Wild (IN)Jon Kenton Court117Mark Danner20/1
55Power of Snunner (PA)Christopher A. Emigh113Joe Sharp8/1
66Eskenformoney (KY)Javier Castellano119Todd A. Pletcher3/1
77Streamline (IL)Chris Landeros117Brian Williamson10/1

5:39 p.m.—$200,000 Inside Information Stakes at Gulfstream Park

Curlin's Approval will turn back in distance to run in the seven-furlong Inside Information, after she won her first attempt at navigating two turns in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta Stakes (G2) Feb. 18 at Gulfstream Park.

Inside Information S. (G2)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 11
  • 7f
  • Dirt
  • $200,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 5:39 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Wheatfield (LA)Edgar S. Prado121Danny Pish20/1
22Summer Reading (KY)Tyler Gaffalione117James A. Jerkens20/1
33Danessa Again (KY)Emisael Jaramillo117Gilberto Zerpa30/1
44Mia Torri (FL)Joel Rosario121Jorge Navarro8/1
55Dearest (KY)Edgard J. Zayas123Gilberto Zerpa5/1
66Distinta (KY)John R. Velazquez117Victor Barboza, Jr.10/1
77Moment of Delight (FL)Paco Lopez121David Fawkes6/1
88Curlin's Approval (KY)Luis Saez123Martin D. Wolfson3/5

5:40 p.m.—$100,000 Caesar's Wish Stakes at Laurel Park

Laurel's stakes for 3-year-old fillies Saturday features four undefeated females—Jenda's Agenda, Shacklefords Lady, Sine Wave, and Tickled Pink. Sine Wave and Tickled Pink both won their debuts at Laurel, while Shacklefords Lady is shipping in from Parx Racing, where she won her first two starts, and Jenda's Agenda hails from Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, where she won her first two races.

Caesar's Wish S.

Laurel Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 10
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Dirt
  • $100,000
  • 3 yo Fillies
  • 5:40 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Sine Wave (KY)Mychel J. Sanchez116Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr.15/1
22Aspen Hilltop (KY)Jevian Toledo116Gary C. Contessa12/1
33Tickled Pink (KY)Feargal Lynch116H. Graham Motion8/1
44Star Super (KY)Trevor McCarthy116Cathal A. Lynch9/2
55Shacklefords Lady (FL)Tyler Conner116Michael W. Salvaggio, Jr.6/1
66Crabcakes (MD)Angel R. Rodriguez116T. Bernard Houghton5/1
77Forever Liesl (FL)Victor R. Carrasco116Michelle Nevin10/1
88Jenda's Agenda (KY)Gabriel Saez116J. Larry Jones7/5

5:57 p.m.—$250,000 Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park

Mor Spirit looks to regain winning form in his third start off the layup in the Essex for trainer Bob Baffert. The grade 1 winner returned from time off with a fourth in the Malibu Stakes (G1) in December, and in his 4-year-old debut finished second by a length to fellow Baffert trainee Hoppertunity in the Feb. 4 San Antonio Stakes (G2).

Essex H.

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $250,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:57 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Shotgun Kowboy (OK)Alex Birzer117C. R. Trout5/1
22Mor Spirit (PA)Mike E. Smith121Bob Baffert7/5
33Dazzling Gem (KY)Shaun Bridgmohan116Brad H. Cox8/1
44Dalmore (FL)Victor Espinoza116J. Keith Desormeaux6/1
55Secret Passage (KY)Joseph Rocco, Jr.113Donnie K. Von Hemel15/1
66Fear the Cowboy (KY)Jose L. Ortiz114Efren Loza, Jr.20/1
77Domain's Rap (IL)Ramon A. Vazquez116Federico Villafranco8/1
88Madefromlucky (KY)Javier Castellano117Todd A. Pletcher7/2

7:06 p.m.—$900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park

Trainer Bob Baffert will look to win his seventh Rebel in eight years with American Anthem, who finished a game second to grade 1 winner Gormley in the Sham Stakes (G3), his two turn debut and first stakes try. The Bodemeister colt won his debut at Del Mar in December by a neck going six furlongs.

Rebel S. (G2)

Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 10
  • 1 1/16m
  • Dirt
  • $900,000
  • 3 yo
  • 6:06 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Silver Bullion (KY)Ramon A. Vazquez115D. Wayne Lukas30/1
22Uncontested (KY)Channing Hill122Wayne M. Catalano10/1
33Sonneteer (KY)Richard E. Eramia115J. Keith Desormeaux30/1
44Petrov (KY)Jose L. Ortiz115Ron Moquett9/2
55Untrapped (KY)Irad Ortiz, Jr.115Steven M. Asmussen8/1
66Malagacy (KY)Javier Castellano115Todd A. Pletcher4/1
77American Anthem (KY)Mike E. Smith115Bob Baffert2/1
88Silver Dust (KY)Corey J. Lanerie115Randy L. Morse15/1
99Appalachian Gem (KY)Gary L. Stevens115Jack C. Van Berg30/1
1010Royal Mo (KY)Victor Espinoza122John A. Shirreffs9/2
1111Lookin At Lee (KY)Ricardo Santana, Jr.117Steven M. Asmussen15/1

7:30 p.m.—$400,000 Santa Margarita Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park

Although all five of her wins have been sprinting, Finest City's form going two has been good enough to further encourage trainer Ian Kruljac to give the versatile 5-year-old options during her 2017 campaign. Now she'll take on Vale Dori, who is seeking her fourth straight graded victory, all around two turns.

Santa Margarita S. (G1)

Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 9
  • 1 1/8m
  • Dirt
  • $400,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 4:38 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Autumn Flower (KY)Martin A. Pedroza120Dan L. Hendricks20/1
22Vale Dori (ARG)Rafael Bejarano122Bob Baffert9/5
33Finest City (PA)Tyler Baze120Ian Kruljac8/5
44Show Stealer (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux120Art Sherman8/1
55Lady Tapit (KY)Mario Gutierrez120Peter Eurton20/1
66Perfect Pic (ON)Santiago Gonzalez120James M. Cassidy5/1
77Wild At Heart (KY)Flavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella6/1
88Estrechada (ARG)Stewart Elliott120Mike Puype15/1

Sunday, March 19

7 p.m.—$75,000 Pasadena Stakes at Santa Anita Park

The Sunday feature at Santa Anita is not lacking in storylines. The betting favorite almost surely will be Conquest Farenheit, who impressively won the Baffle Stakes last time out Feb. 20 over the same hillside turf course, but a pair of undefeated horses shipping in from the Southwest—Taxman's Quest and Taco—could be legitimate challengers, along with last-out El Camino Real Derby (G3) winner Zakaroff.

Pasadena S.

Santa Anita Park, Sunday, March 19, 2017, Race 8
  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $75,000
  • 3 yo
  • 4:10 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Big Sky Logan (KY)Corey S. Nakatani120Vladimir Cerin30/1
22Taxman's Quest (OK)Flavien Prat120Richard E. Mandella8/1
33Ritzy A. P. (KY)Victor Espinoza120Dan Blacker15/1
44Ky. Colonel (KY)Mike E. Smith120Richard E. Mandella6/1
55Taco (KY)Jesus M. Rios124Efren Loza, Jr.6/1
66Cistron (KY)Tyler Baze122John W. Sadler4/1
77Monster Man (KY)Rafael Bejarano120Scott Hansen20/1
88Conquest Farenheit (KY)Norberto Arroyo, Jr.120Peter Miller5/2
99Zakaroff (KY)Joseph Talamo124Steven Specht6/1
1010Bird Is the Word (KY)Kent J. Desormeaux120G. F. Almeida6/1

