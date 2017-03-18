Weekend Stakes Rundown: Rebel Time at Oaklawn

Each week BloodHorse.com looks forward to the weekend's biggest races. Consider this your weekly guide to the best stakes races in North America. This week we have a trio of big races at Oaklawn Park, a grade 1 at Santa Anita Park, and more. Races are listed in chronological order (all times Eastern) and full previews can be found through the hyperlink for each race.
Saturday, March 18
4:50 p.m.—$125,000 Correction Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack
Grade 3 winner Hot City Girl returned to the winner's circle last time out Feb. 18 in the Broadway Stakes and the City Zip filly will look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time since late in 2015, when she won the Charles Town Oaks (G3), an allowance at Belmont Park, and the Safely Kept Stakes at Laurel Park in succession.
Correction S.
Aqueduct Racetrack, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 6f
- Inner track
- $125,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:50 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Kalabaka (KY)
|J. D. Acosta
|119
|Richard A. Violette, Jr.
|6/1
|2
|2Disco Chick (PA)
|Angel S. Arroyo
|121
|Mario Serey, Jr.
|5/1
|3
|3Clothes Fall Off (KY)
|Rajiv Maragh
|121
|Kiaran P. McLaughlin
|2/1
|4
|4Ultimate Holiday (KY)
|Kendrick Carmouche
|115
|Michelle Nevin
|10/1
|5
|5Hot City Girl (NY)
|Manuel Franco
|121
|Linda Rice
|9/5
|6
|6Splendid Gold (NY)
|Rosario Montanez
|115
|Bruce N. Levine
|20/1
|7
|7Jet Majesty (NY)
|Cornelio H. Velasquez
|117
|David Jacobson
|15/1
5:10 p.m.—$100,000 Private Terms Stakes at Laurel Park
One of five stakes on the Laurel card, the Private Terms for 3-year-olds features impressive last-out Miracle Wood Stakes winner O Dionysus. The Bodemeister colt stalked the pace and pulled away late to win the one-mile test Feb. 18 and will stretch out to 1 1/16 miles for the first time in the Private Terms.
Private Terms S.
Laurel Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 9
- STK
- About 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo
- 5:10 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Twisted Tom (NY)
|Feargal Lynch
|118
|Chad C. Brown
|3/1
|2
|2High Roller (FL)
|Trevor McCarthy
|116
|Dale Capuano
|5/1
|3
|3No More Talk (MD)
|Victor R. Carrasco
|116
|Francis Abbott, III
|10/1
|4
|4Dharmaster (KY)
|Alex Cintron
|116
|Michael J. Trombetta
|8/1
|5
|5Hashtag Alex (KY)
|Jorge A. Vargas, Jr.
|118
|John C. Servis
|4/1
|6
|6O Dionysus (MD)
|Jevian Toledo
|122
|Gary Capuano
|9/5
|7
|7Greek Prince (FL)
|Steve D. Hamilton
|116
|Georgia D. Andreadakis
|15/1
5:21 p.m.—$350,000 Azeri Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park
Unbeaten in five starts at Oaklawn, Terra Promessa puts her status as the house horse on the line. Outside of her maiden win at Churchill Downs in November of 2015, all of Terra Promessa's wins have come in Arkansas, including her most recent triumph in the Feb. 18 Bayakoa Stakes (G3), when she bested fellow Azeri entrant Power of Snunner in front-running fashion.
Azeri S. (G2)
Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 7
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $350,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:21 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Miss Mo Kelly (KY)
|Channing Hill
|119
|Paul E. Holthus
|20/1
|2
|2Terra Promessa (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|122
|Steven M. Asmussen
|3/5
|3
|3Tiger Moth (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|117
|Brad H. Cox
|12/1
|4
|4She Mabee Wild (IN)
|Jon Kenton Court
|117
|Mark Danner
|20/1
|5
|5Power of Snunner (PA)
|Christopher A. Emigh
|113
|Joe Sharp
|8/1
|6
|6Eskenformoney (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|119
|Todd A. Pletcher
|3/1
|7
|7Streamline (IL)
|Chris Landeros
|117
|Brian Williamson
|10/1
5:39 p.m.—$200,000 Inside Information Stakes at Gulfstream Park
Curlin's Approval will turn back in distance to run in the seven-furlong Inside Information, after she won her first attempt at navigating two turns in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta Stakes (G2) Feb. 18 at Gulfstream Park.
Inside Information S. (G2)
Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 11
- 7f
- Dirt
- $200,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 5:39 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Wheatfield (LA)
|Edgar S. Prado
|121
|Danny Pish
|20/1
|2
|2Summer Reading (KY)
|Tyler Gaffalione
|117
|James A. Jerkens
|20/1
|3
|3Danessa Again (KY)
|Emisael Jaramillo
|117
|Gilberto Zerpa
|30/1
|4
|4Mia Torri (FL)
|Joel Rosario
|121
|Jorge Navarro
|8/1
|5
|5Dearest (KY)
|Edgard J. Zayas
|123
|Gilberto Zerpa
|5/1
|6
|6Distinta (KY)
|John R. Velazquez
|117
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|10/1
|7
|7Moment of Delight (FL)
|Paco Lopez
|121
|David Fawkes
|6/1
|8
|8Curlin's Approval (KY)
|Luis Saez
|123
|Martin D. Wolfson
|3/5
5:40 p.m.—$100,000 Caesar's Wish Stakes at Laurel Park
Laurel's stakes for 3-year-old fillies Saturday features four undefeated females—Jenda's Agenda, Shacklefords Lady, Sine Wave, and Tickled Pink. Sine Wave and Tickled Pink both won their debuts at Laurel, while Shacklefords Lady is shipping in from Parx Racing, where she won her first two starts, and Jenda's Agenda hails from Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, where she won her first two races.
Caesar's Wish S.
Laurel Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 10
- STK
- 1m
- Dirt
- $100,000
- 3 yo Fillies
- 5:40 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Sine Wave (KY)
|Mychel J. Sanchez
|116
|Benjamin W. Perkins, Jr.
|15/1
|2
|2Aspen Hilltop (KY)
|Jevian Toledo
|116
|Gary C. Contessa
|12/1
|3
|3Tickled Pink (KY)
|Feargal Lynch
|116
|H. Graham Motion
|8/1
|4
|4Star Super (KY)
|Trevor McCarthy
|116
|Cathal A. Lynch
|9/2
|5
|5Shacklefords Lady (FL)
|Tyler Conner
|116
|Michael W. Salvaggio, Jr.
|6/1
|6
|6Crabcakes (MD)
|Angel R. Rodriguez
|116
|T. Bernard Houghton
|5/1
|7
|7Forever Liesl (FL)
|Victor R. Carrasco
|116
|Michelle Nevin
|10/1
|8
|8Jenda's Agenda (KY)
|Gabriel Saez
|116
|J. Larry Jones
|7/5
5:57 p.m.—$250,000 Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park
Mor Spirit looks to regain winning form in his third start off the layup in the Essex for trainer Bob Baffert. The grade 1 winner returned from time off with a fourth in the Malibu Stakes (G1) in December, and in his 4-year-old debut finished second by a length to fellow Baffert trainee Hoppertunity in the Feb. 4 San Antonio Stakes (G2).
Essex H.
Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $250,000
- 4 yo's & up
- 4:57 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Shotgun Kowboy (OK)
|Alex Birzer
|117
|C. R. Trout
|5/1
|2
|2Mor Spirit (PA)
|Mike E. Smith
|121
|Bob Baffert
|7/5
|3
|3Dazzling Gem (KY)
|Shaun Bridgmohan
|116
|Brad H. Cox
|8/1
|4
|4Dalmore (FL)
|Victor Espinoza
|116
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|6/1
|5
|5Secret Passage (KY)
|Joseph Rocco, Jr.
|113
|Donnie K. Von Hemel
|15/1
|6
|6Fear the Cowboy (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|114
|Efren Loza, Jr.
|20/1
|7
|7Domain's Rap (IL)
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|116
|Federico Villafranco
|8/1
|8
|8Madefromlucky (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|117
|Todd A. Pletcher
|7/2
7:06 p.m.—$900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park
Trainer Bob Baffert will look to win his seventh Rebel in eight years with American Anthem, who finished a game second to grade 1 winner Gormley in the Sham Stakes (G3), his two turn debut and first stakes try. The Bodemeister colt won his debut at Del Mar in December by a neck going six furlongs.
Rebel S. (G2)
Oaklawn Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 10
- 1 1/16m
- Dirt
- $900,000
- 3 yo
- 6:06 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Silver Bullion (KY)
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|115
|D. Wayne Lukas
|30/1
|2
|2Uncontested (KY)
|Channing Hill
|122
|Wayne M. Catalano
|10/1
|3
|3Sonneteer (KY)
|Richard E. Eramia
|115
|J. Keith Desormeaux
|30/1
|4
|4Petrov (KY)
|Jose L. Ortiz
|115
|Ron Moquett
|9/2
|5
|5Untrapped (KY)
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|115
|Steven M. Asmussen
|8/1
|6
|6Malagacy (KY)
|Javier Castellano
|115
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4/1
|7
|7American Anthem (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|115
|Bob Baffert
|2/1
|8
|8Silver Dust (KY)
|Corey J. Lanerie
|115
|Randy L. Morse
|15/1
|9
|9Appalachian Gem (KY)
|Gary L. Stevens
|115
|Jack C. Van Berg
|30/1
|10
|10Royal Mo (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|9/2
|11
|11Lookin At Lee (KY)
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|117
|Steven M. Asmussen
|15/1
7:30 p.m.—$400,000 Santa Margarita Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park
Although all five of her wins have been sprinting, Finest City's form going two has been good enough to further encourage trainer Ian Kruljac to give the versatile 5-year-old options during her 2017 campaign. Now she'll take on Vale Dori, who is seeking her fourth straight graded victory, all around two turns.
Santa Margarita S. (G1)
Santa Anita Park, Saturday, March 18, 2017, Race 9
- 1 1/8m
- Dirt
- $400,000
- 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
- 4:38 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Autumn Flower (KY)
|Martin A. Pedroza
|120
|Dan L. Hendricks
|20/1
|2
|2Vale Dori (ARG)
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Bob Baffert
|9/5
|3
|3Finest City (PA)
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|8/5
|4
|4Show Stealer (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|120
|Art Sherman
|8/1
|5
|5Lady Tapit (KY)
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|20/1
|6
|6Perfect Pic (ON)
|Santiago Gonzalez
|120
|James M. Cassidy
|5/1
|7
|7Wild At Heart (KY)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6/1
|8
|8Estrechada (ARG)
|Stewart Elliott
|120
|Mike Puype
|15/1
Sunday, March 19
7 p.m.—$75,000 Pasadena Stakes at Santa Anita Park
The Sunday feature at Santa Anita is not lacking in storylines. The betting favorite almost surely will be Conquest Farenheit, who impressively won the Baffle Stakes last time out Feb. 20 over the same hillside turf course, but a pair of undefeated horses shipping in from the Southwest—Taxman's Quest and Taco—could be legitimate challengers, along with last-out El Camino Real Derby (G3) winner Zakaroff.
Pasadena S.
Santa Anita Park, Sunday, March 19, 2017, Race 8
- STK
- 1m
- Turf
- $75,000
- 3 yo
- 4:10 PM (local)
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wgt
|Trainer
|M/L
|1
|1Big Sky Logan (KY)
|Corey S. Nakatani
|120
|Vladimir Cerin
|30/1
|2
|2Taxman's Quest (OK)
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|8/1
|3
|3Ritzy A. P. (KY)
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Dan Blacker
|15/1
|4
|4Ky. Colonel (KY)
|Mike E. Smith
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|6/1
|5
|5Taco (KY)
|Jesus M. Rios
|124
|Efren Loza, Jr.
|6/1
|6
|6Cistron (KY)
|Tyler Baze
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4/1
|7
|7Monster Man (KY)
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Scott Hansen
|20/1
|8
|8Conquest Farenheit (KY)
|Norberto Arroyo, Jr.
|120
|Peter Miller
|5/2
|9
|9Zakaroff (KY)
|Joseph Talamo
|124
|Steven Specht
|6/1
|10
|10Bird Is the Word (KY)
|Kent J. Desormeaux
|120
|G. F. Almeida
|6/1