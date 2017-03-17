Songbird's Training Delayed by Minor Injury

Songbird will be out of training for a bit longer after kicking her stall wall

A minor injury has delayed two-time champion Songbird's training in 2017, Fox Hill Farm's Victoria Keith said March 17.

According to Keith, the racing assistant for owner Rick Porter's Fox Hill Farm, the 4-year-old daughter of Medaglia d'Oro had some filling in her leg after kicking a wall in her stall "a couple weeks ago," which altered her training schedule.

"We were already taking things slow, but when she kicked the wall in her stall, it backed up her training a bit," Keith said. "But she'll be breezing soon—hopefully very soon."

Keith said once the Jerry Hollendorfer-trained filly begins going through timed workouts, she could return to racing in two to three months.

"Once they start breezing, it usually means a couple months to get ready," said Keith, who did not identify potential race targets for the seven-time grade 1 winner. "The most important thing is that she's 100%, runs well, and stays healthy."

At the start of the year, Porter laid out an ambitious plan for the filly, which included a possible seasonal debut in the March 18 Santa Margarita Stakes (G1) at Santa Anita Park or the April 14 Apple Blossom (G1) at Oaklawn Park, and even a potential run against males in the $1 Million TVG Pacific Classic Stakes (G1) over the summer at Del Mar, but as of Friday she had not recorded a timed workout at her Santa Anita base.

The anticipation for her 2017 campaign has been building since Songbird's last start, a nose loss to fellow champion Beholder in the Nov. 4 Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1).

The Distaff was the first loss of her career, following a run of 11 dominating wins, including 2016 scores in the Santa Anita Oaks (G1), Coaching Club American Oaks (G1), Alabama Stakes (G1), and Cotillion Stakes (G1), to go along with her 2-year-old victories in the Del Mar Debutante (G1), Chandelier Stakes (G1), and 14 Hands Winery Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).

Bred by John Antonelli, Songbird has earnings of $3,712,000.