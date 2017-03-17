OBS April Catalog Available Online

The catalog for the 2017 Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s Spring sale of 2-year-olds in training is now available.

A total of 1,208 juveniles have been entered in the four-day sale, set for April 25-28, with each session beginning at 10:30 a.m. Hips 1-302 will sell on April 25 (Tuesday), Hips 303-604 on April 26, Hips 605-906 will be offered April 27, and Hips 907-1208 on April 28.

The under tack show will span six days, beginning Monday, April 17, and continuing through Saturday, April 22. The work schedule is as follows: Hips 1-200 breeze April 17; Hips 201-400 go April 18; Hips 401-600 work April 19; Hips 601-800 go April 20; Hips 801-1000 breeze April 21; and, Hips 1001-1208 go April 22. All six under tack sessions will begin at 8:00 a.m. and will streamed live via the OBS, Daily Racing Form, and BloodHorse.com websites.

Available on the OBS website is a sortable master index with searchable pedigree and consignor information as well as access to pedigree updates that have occured since the catalog was printed.

The iPad version of the catalog can be accessed via the Equineline sales catalog app. The app allows users to download and view the catalog, receive updates and results, record notes, watch under tack videos, and provides innovative search, sort, and rating capability. For more information and downloads go to: http://www.equineline.com/SalesCatalogApp