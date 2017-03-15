Mor Spirit Heads Essex for Baffert

It wasn't long ago that Michael Lund Peterson's Mor Spirit took the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

The son of Eskendereya won the 2015 Los Alamitos Futurity (G1) and 2016 Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3), and ran second to eventual dual classic winner Exaggerator in last year's Santa Anita Derby (G1), then split the field when he finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1).

Mor Spirit looks to regain winning form in his third start off the layup March 18, when he carries highweight assignment of 121 pounds in the $250,000 Essex Handicap at Oaklawn Park. The bay ridgling returned from time off with a fourth in the Malibu Stakes (G1) in December, and in his 4-year-old debut finished second by a length to fellow Bob Baffert trainee Hoppertunity in the Feb. 4 San Antonio Stakes (G2). He earned a career-best 114 Equibase Speed Figure for that last-out effort.

Jockey Mike Smith has the return call aboard Mor Spirit from post 2 in a field of eight older horses. Smith also will ride American Anthem for Baffert in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2) on the same card.

C. R. Trout's homebred grade 3 winner Shotgun Kowboy appears primed to hold off the Baffert invasion after back-to-back wins in optional claiming-allowance company over the Arkansas oval. The 5-year-old Oklahoma-bred Kodiak Kowboy gelding turned back grade 3 winner Carve by 3 3/4 lengths in his most recent start, a Feb. 20 test at the Essex distance of 1 1/16 miles.

In for a shot is Cheyenne Stables and Mac Nichol's dual grade 2 winner Madefromlucky, who finished third in the Jan. 28 Poseidon Handicap at Gulfstream Park last out for trainer Todd Pletcher. The 5-year-old son of Lookin At Lucky won nine starts back, when he took the West Virginia Derby (G2) in August of 2015.

Dazzling Gem, third in the Feb. 25 Mineshaft Handicap (G3) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, will look for his first stakes score for trainer Brad Cox and Steve Landers Racing. Grade 3 winner Dalmore, sixth in the San Antonio last time out for trainer Keith Desormeaux and the partnership group of Big Chief Racing, Head of Plains Partners, and Rocker O Ranch et al, completes the field along with minor stakes winners Fear the Cowboy and Domain's Rap, and local allowance winner Secret Passage.