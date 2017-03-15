Curlin's Approval Shortens Up in Inside Information

Subscribe to the notion that you have to take a step back to take a step forward at times? Then you'll understand why owner Happy Alter has targeted a sprint race as the next start for Curlin's Approval following her brilliant performance around two turns in the Feb. 18 Royal Delta Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

With an impressive bid, Alter's homebred won her first attempt at navigating two turns in the 1 1/16-mile Royal Delta. After effortlessly moving into the lead around the far turn, the 4-year-old kicked home to a six-length score.

The daughter of Curlin trained by Marty Wolfson will turn back in distance to run in the seven-furlong Inside Information Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream March 18. Curlin's Approval will face seven others in the $200,000 stakes, which is a stepping stone, Alter said, to a lofty goal he has for the filly down the road.

"Even though I don't like to go backwards from a mile and a sixteenth to seven-eighths, the race is here in our backyard, and she doesn't have to travel," said Alter, who manages and oversees the filly's daily training. "It's also a grade 2, and she has proven to be very versatile distance-wise.

"The race we're aiming for is 48 days from this race. It's (the La Troienne Stakes, G1, May 5 at Churchill Downs) going a mile and a sixteenth. Usually she does well with her races every month or six weeks, so this race Saturday is (four weeks) from the Royal Delta. She's shown in the past that kind of spacing is good for her. She is carrying her weight well. I don't breeze her numerous times between races."

Curlin's Approval is not a need-the-lead horse, but has enough tactical speed to place herself forwardly if a slow pace develops. But three rivals in the Inside Information—stakes winners Dearest, Moment of Delight, and Mia Torri—are speedy types, which could result in a lively pace.

"Dearest is one of the finest sprinters in the country, but she wouldn't be able to handle us in a two-turn race," Alter said. "That said, this is a sprint race, so we're just going to have to adapt to that and move at the right time."

Gelfenstein Farm's Dearest, whose stellar 2016 campaign featured four wins—three in stakes—from six starts, makes her season debut in the Inside Information.

Trained by Gilberto Zerpa, Dearest hasn't raced since winning the Dec. 17 Sugar Swirl Stakes (G3) at Gulfstream, but her recent works, including a March 10 bullet in :59 2/5 for five furlongs at Gulfstream Park West, suggest she is ready to roll.

Dearest's connections also entered Danessa Again, who seeks her first stakes victory. The Blame filly is winless in three starts since capturing a first-level allowance race in September at Gulfstream.

The David Fawkes-trained Moment of Delight, a multiple stakes winner in Florida-bred company, will take a step up in the Inside Information after winning the Feb. 18 White Pearl Stakes at Gulfstream. Moment of Delight finished second to Curlin's Approval in the Added Elegance Stakes in August at Gulfstream, their only meeting.

"Looking at this race, I think my horse will be very competitive," Fawkes said. "Curlin's Approval is the horse to beat, but let's see what happens. ... She ran a big race last time, so maybe she bounces a little or something.

"My horse seems to have a little more confidence on the lead, and she is tenacious and she does not give up," he added. "But if you look at her past performances, she has also sat second or third. Seven-eighths seems to be her best distance because she doesn't have to rush. She's a little better if she can break and the rider can have her on the bridle."

Mia Torri enters the Inside Information after winning the six-furlong Sunshine Millions Distaff in January. Also in the field is Distinta, the runner-up to Moment of Delight in the White Pearl. Wheatfield, a Louisiana-bred, ships in from the Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for trainer Danny Pish. A minor stakes winner, Wheatfield is will make her first start in a graded race. Completing the field is Summer Reading, who prepped for her Inside Information assignment by winning a second-level allowance in February.