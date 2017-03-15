Lows Acquire Pioneerof the Nile Colt for $1 Million

A Pioneerof the Nile colt produced a healthy return on his original purchase price when he was sold to Robert and Lawana Low for $1 million during the March 15 second session of the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co.’s 2-year-olds in training sale.

Consigned as Hip 586 by Eddie Woods, agent, the colt bred in Kentucky by Christiana Stables is from the extended female family of grade 1 winner Outwork and grade 2 winner Cairo Prince . He was purchased by Sobhy Sonbol for $240,000 from the Royal Oak farm consignment to the 2015 Keeneland November sale.