Lows Acquire Pioneerof the Nile Colt for $1 Million

Photo: Photos by Z
Hip 586, a colt by Pioneerof the Nile, brought $1 million

A Pioneerof the Nile   colt produced a healthy return on his original purchase price when he was sold to Robert and Lawana Low for $1 million during the March 15 second session of the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co.’s 2-year-olds in training sale.

Consigned as Hip 586 by Eddie Woods, agent, the colt bred in Kentucky by Christiana Stables is from the extended female family of grade 1 winner Outwork   and grade 2 winner Cairo Prince  . He was purchased by Sobhy Sonbol for $240,000 from the Royal Oak farm consignment to the 2015 Keeneland November sale.

