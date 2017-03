Owner Lawrence Best struck again at the seven-figure level at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2-year-olds in training sale, buying an Arch colt for $1,050,000 in the name of his OXO Equine during the March 15 session.

The colt, consigned by Tom McCrocklin as Hip 515, is out of the winning Forestry mare Enhancing, who is a daughter of champion and grade 1 producer Heavenly Prize.

Earlier in the session, Best bought a Tapit filly for $1.1 million from McCrocklin.