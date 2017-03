Agent Steve Young went to $900,000 to acquire a Union Rags colt from the family of Canadian champion Delightful Mary midway through the March 15 second session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2-year-olds in training sale.

Consigned by Halcyon Hammock Farm, the colt bred by Fred W. Hertrich lll and John D. Fielding had been purchased by Hal Hatch for $90,000 from Taylor Made Sales Agency at last year's Keeneland November breeding stock sale.