Xpressbet to Offer Preakness Big Bet Sweepstakes

XPRESSBET ANNOUNCES FIFTH ANNUAL PREAKNESS BIG BET SWEEPSTAKES

Grand Prize Winner will Receive a VIP Trip to the 2017 Preakness Stakes

March 14, 2017 (Washington, PA) – For the fifth consecutive year, Xpressbet is inviting a lucky customer to make a life-changing bet on Pimlico’s legendary Preakness Stakes in its $25K Preakness Big Bet Sweepstakes. The Sweepstakes, which is open to all Xpressbet customers, rewards one horseplayer each year with the chance to bet $25,000 on their pick in the Preakness.

The Grand Prize Package also includes a trip for two to Baltimore for the race, complete with hotel, airfare and tickets on Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan Days. Fifty Second Prize Winners each receive a $100 Xpressbet wagering voucher.

Additionally, this year’s Grand Prize Winner will have the chance to meet and talk strategy with NBC Sports Handicapper, Eddie Olczyk.

To play, Xpressbet customers simply need to register and start betting the races. Customers receive an entry for every bet they make between March 13 and May 6, 2017, and can earn bonus entries for wagers made on weekdays and on Stronach Group tracks, including Gulfstream, Santa Anita, Laurel and Golden Gate Fields.

Xpressbet Preakness Big Bet Winners have twice parlayed winning the Sweepstakes into a life-changing score. Sweepstakes winners correctly identified American Pharoah (2015) and California Chrome (2014) as the ‘best bets’ in their respective editions of the Preakness Stakes. This year’s Preakness Stakes takes place on Saturday, May 20.

“We’re excited to bring back the Big Bet for its fifth year and once again offer this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to our customers,” said Xpressbet Senior Vice President of Marketing, Kerry Carlson. “The Preakness Stakes is one of North America’s most exciting and enjoyable sporting events and we take great pride in providing a comprehensive VIP racetrack experience to our Big Bet winners. This year, they’ll even have the chance to meet renowned handicapper, Eddie Olczyk.”

For more information and to sign up for an Xpressbet wagering account, simply visit www.xpressbet.com.

About Xpressbet

Xpressbet provides legal and secure online wagering services to horseplayers in the United States. It is the industry’s most comprehensive and user-friendly wagering site, allowing customers to wager on more than 300 of the world’s best racetracks from their computer, phone or mobile device. Xpressbet operates XB SELECT, the industry’s premier destination for high-volume wagering, and XB Net, which connects bet shops and wagering sites from around the world to North American racing. Xpressbet is a Stronach Group company, which also owns and operates Santa Anita Park, Gulfstream Park & Casino, Golden Gate Fields, Portland Meadows, Rosecroft Raceway, Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Course, home of the world-famous Preakness Stakes. The company owns and operates the Palm Meadows Training Center in Florida, the award-winning Adena Springs operation, AmTote, a global leader in wagering technology, and Monarch Content Management, horse racing’s leading simulcast purchase and sales agent.