$1.7 Million Congrats Filly New Sale Topper at OBS

A Congrats filly was purchased by Kerri Radcliffe for $1.7 million to become the new sale topper at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Co.'s March 2-year-olds in training sale.

Sent through the ring early during the March 15 second session as Hip 360, the filly out of the Dixie Union mare Azalea Belle was consigned by McKathan Brothers, agent for Zayat Stables. Zayat, which is venturing into pinhooking with the 2-year-old sales this year, had purchased the filly through agent Patrice Miller with EQB for $250,000 from Brookdale Sales at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale.

The sale of the Congrats filly highlighted a strong start to the second session of the OBS sale, which included the purchase by Lawrence Best’s OXO Equine of a Tapit filly for $1.1 million. The filly consigned as Hip 349 by Tom McCrocklin is from the same female family of 2002 Horse of the Year Azeri.

Also, a Medaglia d'Oro colt named Apostle (Hip 345) from Stephens Thoroughbreds was acquired by Ed Plesa Jr., agent for Karl and Cathi Glassman, for $900,000 from the Stephens Thoroughbreds consignment, on behalf of breeders Ben Walden Jr. and Larry Taylor.