Seven-Figure Colt at OBS Enhances Orb's Status

Already popular with breeders and yearling buyers, Claiborne Farm's Orb enhanced his reputation March 14 when a colt from his first crop sold for $1.25 million to top the opening session of the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Co.’s March sale of 2-year-olds in training.

Consigned by Crupi’s New Castle Farm, which purchased him for $350,000 as a yearling at Keeneland’s September sale, the colt went to Alex Solis and Jason Litt on behalf of LNJ Foxwoods and partners Nancy Favreau and Kathy Psoinos.

Orb, the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner who stands for $25,000 in 2017, was represented last year by 57 yearlings sold at public auction for $8,397,500, for an average price of $147,325 and a $125,000 median. In addition to the session-topper, two other Orb juveniles sold March 14, for $260,000 and $150,000, with two others bought back at $140,000 each.

Claiborne’s Walker Hancock acknowledged there was considerable buzz about Orb’s first crop as they turned 2, “but to see how they perform on the track and then ring the bell like that solidifies what you’ve been hearing.

“It’s very exciting to have a first-year sire bring that much,” he continued. “He’s been popular. He has a lot of momentum and I think this will further enhance his demand. Now they’ve got to run, but if they keep selling like this and training like they have been, I feel there'll be plenty of wins.”