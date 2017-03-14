Curlin Colt Goes for $950,000 at OBS Sale

Margaret Fauber went to $950,000 to secure a Curlin colt as the second-highest price during the March 14 opening session of the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s 2-year-olds in training sale.

Consigned by Imagine, the colt breezed an eighth of a mile in :10 1/5 during the under tack show and is a half brother to multiple stakes winner Wake Up Nick. Bred in Kentucky by CRK Stables, the colt was consigned by Paramount Sales to the Keeneland September yearling sale where he was bought back on a final bid of $120,000.