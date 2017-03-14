First Graded/Group Winners for Get Stormy, Pierro

Two young sires on opposite ends of the globe were rewarded March 11 with first black-type winners—both in graded stakes.

Crestwood Farm's second-crop sire Get Stormy got his first black-type winner when Fifty Five won the $200,000 Florida Oaks (G3T) by a neck at Tampa Bay Downs. The 3-year-old filly out of stakes-placed Soave, by Brahms, is a New York-bred homebred for Empire Equines and trained by Tom Bush. Empire Equines also bred and raced Soave.

Fifty Five was making her second stakes start in the Florida Oaks, having placed third in the Sweetest Chant Stakes (G3T) at Gulfstream Park in her previous start. She now has three wins and two places out of five starts and earned $162,600.

Get Stormy, an 11-year-old son of Stormy Atlantic —Foolish Gal, by Kiri's Clown, is a seven-time graded stakes winner, who won the Woodford Reserve Turf Classic Stakes, Maker's Mark Mile Stakes, and the Gulfstream Park Turf Handicap (all G1T) on his way to earning $1,606,812. He raced as a homebred for Mary Sullivan and was trained for a majority of his career by Bush.

Out of five winners to date, Get Stormy has one other black-type runner—Clyde's Image, who finished second in the Dania Beach Stakes (G3T) and the Kitten's Joy Stakes, both at Gulfstream Park. Get Stormy entered stud at Crestwood Farm where he stands for $5,000.

First-crop Australian sire and champion Pierro also got his first black-type winner March 11 when his daughter Tulip won the Chandon S Magic Night Stakes (G3) at Rosehill.

Bred by Coolmore breeding entity Orpendale and co-owned by Coolmore, Tom Magnier, Michael Kirwan, and associates J.W. Hillier and G.P. Heffernan, Tulip has two wins and a second out of four starts. She is on track to compete in the prestigious AAMI Golden Slipper Stakes (G1), which her sire won in 2012. The $3.5 million Golden Slipper is the richest race for 2-year-olds in Australia.

Tulip is trained by the David Hayes, Ben Hayes, and Tom Dabernig partnership and will be ridden in the Golden Slipper by Kerrin McEvoy, who was on board for the Chandon S Magic Night.

Out of group 3 winner Musidora (by Rock of Gibraltar, Tulip is a half sister to group 3 winner Sacred Eye (High Chaparral) and two other winners.

Pierro, a son of Lonhro—Miss Right Note, by Daylami, won eight graded stakes, including five group 1's. He was named champion 2-year-old colt for the 2011-12 season having won the Golden Slipper and the Inglis Sires' Produce Stakes and went on to compile an 11-2-1 record in 14 starts and earnings of $4,490,137. He stands at Coolmore Australia for Aus$66,000.