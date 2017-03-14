Orb Colt Shines in OBS Ring, Selling for $1,250,000

An Orb colt bought by consignor Crupi's New Castle for $350,000 as a yearling produced a healthy return on the investment March 14 when he was purchased by Solis/Litt on behalf of LNJ Foxwoods and partners for $1,250,000, the first seven-figure sale at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's 2-year-olds in training sale.

Bought by Jim Crupi from the Denali Stud offerings at Keeneland's September yearling sale, the colt was bred in Kentucky by DATTT Farm and is out of the unraced Forest Wildcat mare Remember, who is a half sister to grade 1 winner Dancing Forever. Included in the extended female family are champion Heavenly Prize as well as top-class runners such as Dancing Spree, Furlough, Fantastic Find, and Good Reward.

The Orb colt impressed during the under tack show when he breezed an eighth in :10 flat last week.