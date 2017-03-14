City Zip Filly to Trainer Motion for $700,000

Bidding on behalf of a new client who did not wish to be identified, trainer Graham Motion went to $700,000 to secure a City Zip filly to become the new sale-topper midway through the March 14 first session of the Ocala Breeders' Sales Company's March 2-year-olds in training sale.

Consigned as hip 116 by Eddie Woods, agent, the filly is a full sister to multiple grade 1 winner and Spendthrift Farm sire Palace . Out of the winning End Sweep mare Receivership, the City Zip filly was bred in Kentucky by Gainesway and is also a half sister to stakes-placed Retriever.